Spin E-scooters will not be returning to Athens this spring, after the company opted not to renew its partnership agreements in several markets — including Ohio University and Athens — as a part of a global market re-evaluation effort.
The scooters had already been picked up for the annual “winter hibernation,” according to a press release.
“While we are disappointed that the e-scooters won’t be a micro-mobility option this spring, we continue to offer a variety of ways for students, faculty and staff to get around campus and the surrounding Athens community if they’d rather not walk,” said Tia Hysell, director of VPFA Auxiliary Services, which includes Transportation and Parking Services.
Spin Scooters, which was acquired by Ford Motors in 2018, has had an embattled several weeks as it withdrew from markets in U.S. cities and completely withdrew from several countries, The Sacramento Bee reported.
In early January, the company announced it will lay off 25% of its employees, as part of the company's restructuring plan to exit open permit markets, Reuters reported.
"Spin will no longer compete in open permit markets that lack sensible regulations," Ben Bear, chief executive officer of Spin said in a statement.
Ohio University Transportation and Parking Services offers an array of other free transportation options for students, faculty and staff, including CATS: daily campus shuttles, CATS Late Night: evening and weekend shuttles, and CATCAB: accessible transit service, a release said. Students, faculty and staff can also travel around Athens via Bobcat Pass, the University’s partnership with Athens Public Transit, by using their university ID’s.
“The City of Athens will continue to evaluate the best ways to create and promote alternative modes of transportation throughout the city, including e-scooters and shared bike programs,” Athens Service Safety Director Andy Stone added.
The Spin scooters were first launched on campus in spring 2020 as an additional mobility option for campus, the release said.
Although Spin is exiting the Athens market, Ohio University maintains a shared mobility program that allows vendors who are interested in operating on campus to apply. Any vendor must also be licensed to operate in the City of Athens, the release said.
Ohio University had worked closely with campus stakeholders and partners within the City of Athens to implement the e-scooter program and those parameters are still in place, according to the release.
