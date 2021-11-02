The Southeast Ohio Regional Kitchen is accepting donations for its annual Secret Santa for Super Seniors initiative.

The kitchen, a program of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, serves hundreds of seniors enrolled in its Meals on Wheels program in Hocking and Athens counties. This is the fourth year of the Secret Santa program.

The Regional Kitchen encourages people to shop through its Amazon Wish List, a digital method of giving that allows direct, no-contact shipping to the foodbank. A link to the Amazon Wish List is on the Southeast Ohio Foodbank’s Facebook page at facebook.com/seohiofoodbank. Items also may be dropped off at the Southeast Ohio Foodbank at 1005 CIC Drive in Logan. All gifts must be sent to the Foodbank by Dec. 9, 2021.

Direct questions to HAPCAP 740-767-4500 or claire.gysegem@hapcap.org

