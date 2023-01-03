The City of Nelsonville is among many communities in Southeast Ohio that are receiving approximately $19.4 million in low-interest and principal forgiveness funding from Ohio EPA to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and make other water quality improvements.

Funding infrastructure projects and improving water quality across the state continues to be a priority of Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration. These loans (financed though the state’s revolving fund) were approved between July 1 and Sept. 30, 2022. The lower interest rates will save these communities more than $10.9 million.


