Local social security offices will restore in-person services, including for people without an appointment, starting Thursday.
To avoid waiting in line, officials strongly encourage people, who can, to use the agency’s online services at www.socialsecurity.gov, call and schedule appointments in advance rather than walking in without an appointment. Phone appointments can save you a trip to a busy office.
Customers who walk in without appointments may encounter delays and longer waits at our offices. According to a press release from the social security administration, the public should be aware that their offices tend to be the busiest first thing in the morning, early in the week, and during the early part of the month, so people may want to plan to visit at other times.
Given that many of the people they serve have health vulnerabilities, and consistent with union agreements, the offices are continuing to require certain safety measures including masking, physical distancing, and self-health checks for COVID-19 symptoms. They will provide masks to the public and employees if they need them.
Throughout the pandemic, millions of people have used the agency’s secure and convenient online services and received help by phone. People who have access to the internet should first try our online services before calling us or visiting an office.
As the agency transitions to a new modern phone system, some people may experience a busy signal or be unintentionally disconnected from their call. They recommend people call when the national 800 Number may be less busy, such as before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. local time or later in the week. Like their offices, waits are generally shorter later in the month.
To learn more, please visit www.socialsecurity.gov/coronavirus/gethelp/ and www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.