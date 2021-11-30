The Singing Men of Ohio, an Ohio University student organization, was issued a cease and desist order Monday by the university after it received allegations the group was endangering members of the group.
Taylor Tackett, assistant dean of students, said in a letter to Bradley Naylor, director of the singing group, that the organization was required to cease all non-academic activities, according to a copy of the letter provided by Ohio University.
According to the letter, Ohio University received “information which alleges that the Singing Men of Ohio have engaged in conduct that puts the health and safety of the group at risk and is not in compliance with the behavioral expectations set out in the Student Code of Conduct.”
Ohio University spokesperson Carly Leatherwood declined to comment further on the investigation into the Singing Men of Ohio, adding “details of these allegations will not be publicly disclosed to protect the integrity of the University’s investigatory process.”
The Office of Community Standards and Student Responsibility has initiated an investigation into these allegations, according to the letter. Members of the Singing Men of Ohio will be required to appear before the office or other Ohio University staff.
The investigations will occur Thursday, Dec. 2 and Friday, Dec. 3, according to the letter. The investigations will occur all day, and each member of the organization will have the opportunity to meet with two staff members who will interview them. Each interview will last approximately 45 minutes.
The Singing Men of Ohio is both a student organization and an academic course for credit, the letter said. The musical ensemble of undergraduate and graduate students draws from all majors of Ohio University and frequently appears at university and alumni functions, according to their website.
Because the organization offers course credit, the group can meet only for official practices and university-sanctioned performances. Any trip or travel for a performance should include at least one professional staff member.
The Marching 110 also is both a student organization and an opportunity for academic credit. When the Marching 110 was suspended in 2019, the group was allowed to perform during the Homecoming parade.
Naylor must submit a full list of membership by Monday, including any potential new members, as well as anyone who left the group during the current academic year along with their reason for leaving (if known) and any documentation about their removal or withdrawal from the group for any reason other than graduation.
One bad seed in the patch?
Ohio University has suspended a number of student organizations — including the Marching 110 and a number of Greek Life organizations — since the asphyxiation death of student Collin Wiant while pledging the Sigma Pi fraternity in 2019. Most recently, the university suspended two fraternities, Sigma Chi and Delta Tau Delta, in July for violating community standards and lying to investigators.
In 2021, the Ohio legislature passed “Collin’s Law,” which expands penalties for hazing toto a felony and increases education for the state’s college students and transparency abilities for universities.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced new hazing sanctions in July, including automatic dismissal of any student convicted of criminal hazing and barring them from attending any Ohio public university. The universities also pledged to work with law enforcement, strengthen the role of student organization advisors, improve hazing education for families and possible future students, provide data on hazing incidents and offer personal outlets to report hazing.
