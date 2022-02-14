Work on Shafer Street continues this week, causing a couple of closures.
The intersection of North Shaffer and Clarke streets will close at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, and remain closed until a sanitary sewer repair is completed. Motorists are asked to avoid the area. Parking will also be removed in the immediate area.
The northbound lane of Shafer Street will be closed between West Washington Street and West State Street 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18 for utility inspections. Parking will also be removed from both sides of the street in the immediate area.
For direct questions or concerns, call the City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.
