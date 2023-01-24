NELSONVILLE — There’s customer service with a smile and then there’s Jonathan Koch.
Koch, 23, is an employee at the Nelsonville branch of the Sonic Drive-In. In his time there, he has managed to brighten the days of many individuals. Because of his outgoing attitude, welcoming smile and eagerness to be a good person, he recently achieved the status of more than local fame when a Facebook post about him reached hundreds of interactions and over 200 shares.
Throughout his time at Sonic he has had hundreds of conversations with many individuals and cherishes them all for different reasons.
His shift on Nov. 15 started like any other. He worked as a carhop, walking from vehicle to vehicle to tend to his customer’s needs. In his downtime, he would clean the patios. As Koch swept the patio that morning, he was unaware of a customer taking a picture of him from their car. Hours later, that photo went viral. It wasn’t that photo that brought Koch to small-town fame, but the caption that was written beneath it. Poster Ashley Morse called for action with the hashtag #TeamJohnathan and a short, heartfelt message describing Koch as “the best at this job and can single handedly run that operation alone!”
“With my personality, I just love people, naturally. I love talking with people. I love connecting with people. It’s just a natural God-given skill,” Koch said.
Koch’s specialty at Sonic is the carhop. Customers who drive up and park are in for a treat. He mostly works the day shifts and said the good weather days have the lots full. While serving, Koch brandishes a distinct, welcoming, and personable attitude.
A graduate of Eastland Career Center and Gahanna Lincoln High School, Koch is from Gahanna, Ohio, by way of Covington, Kentucky.
He’s adopted. He’s married. No children yet, but that could change at the behest of his wife, Mariah. His surname, Koch (pronounced Ko), is German for “cook.” And he’s an aspiring game developer. Koch’s dream is to make games but he’s not interested in moving to a big city to do so.
“People call me crazy when I say this: I like Nelsonville. I like it around here. I love it. This is like my dream town,” Koch said.
Koch’s efforts have certainly been noticed, by management as well, but he’s turned down promotion opportunities that would take him away from direct contact with customers.
“I just love interacting with people so much,” he said.
By the time he leaves a car side, Koch said he often feels like he knows his customers. His job has allowed him to meet people from Florida, California, Vermont, New York, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Canada, Netherlands, Ireland and Scotland … all at Sonic in Nelsonville.
Koch’s ultimate professional goal is to work at a gaming company. He wants to be a part of a small and hardworking team. When he isn’t making people smile at Sonic, he’s spending his time developing his own video game based on his work experience at a grocery store.
Koch’s game is titled “Produce Rush.” The gamer takes on the role of an entry-level employee who is responsible for different parts of the store and progressively earns more responsibilities for more tasks. As the number of customers increases, the player has to respond to the changing needs and demands. Players win the game by winning over customers and/or management. They lose by either angering customers or not taking care of the store.
Essentially, players who employ a Koch-like personality are likely to win the game. He plans to release the game for free on Steam.
Koch is more than “just” a fast-food worker. He’s kind, thoughtful and attentive to the needs of everyone he meets. The community surrounding him is grateful for the work he does and they hope to see him the next time they go to Sonic. For Koch, the feeling is mutual.
“I’m just happy people are happy,” he said. “I appreciate it. I do try my hardest to make people’s days better. It’s symbiotic.”
This 360 feature is from The New Media+ students putting the story together as a group after a pool interview with Koch. They are all student journalists with Tri-County Career Center and High School’s New Media+ program.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.