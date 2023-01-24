Sonic employee

Jonathan Koch

NELSONVILLE — There’s customer service with a smile and then there’s Jonathan Koch.

Koch, 23, is an employee at the Nelsonville branch of the Sonic Drive-In. In his time there, he has managed to brighten the days of many individuals. Because of his outgoing attitude, welcoming smile and eagerness to be a good person, he recently achieved the status of more than local fame when a Facebook post about him reached hundreds of interactions and over 200 shares.


