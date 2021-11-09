The Southeast Ohio Regional Jail is getting a facelift — thanks to money allocated through legislation.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office announced in late October that the state is awarding six local jails, including the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail, with $50 million in funding to rebuild or expand their facilities.
A total of $50 million was allocated to support local jail renovations in Senate Bill 310 which was passed by the Ohio General Assembly and signed by Governor DeWine in December 2020, according to a release.
The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s (ODRC) Bureau of Adult Detention administered the application process and selected jails based on those with the greatest need for construction and renovation work to improve conditions and operations, the release said. The ability of each jail to serve neighboring jurisdictions was also considered.
DeWine said in a statement the funding can help communities that cannot fix their own jails, but also include funding that he said can make the prisons vehicles for for social change.
"Upgrading these jails is about more than just safety, it's also about providing an environment that can influence positive change," DeWine said in a statement. "These jails have fallen into such disrepair because the counties simply couldn't afford the cost to rebuild on their own.”
According to the release, the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail is being awarded $1.9 million for an expansion of the existing facility, located in Nelsonville, according to additional provided information.
This expansion will convert a portion of the jail into additional housing and increase the overall capacity. The current capacity of the jail is 218, and this increase in capacity will improve service to the regional jail member counties, the additional release stated.
The new project will also upgrade the programming space in the jail and increase specialty housing for mental health purposes.
The Southeast Ohio Regional Jail (SEORJ) was opened in 1998 and serves Athens, Hocking, Morgan, Perry, and Vinton Counties. The Athens NEWS reported in 2019 that the occupancy rate of SEORJ is often at or exceeding the maximum occupancy rate.
NBC4 (out of Columbus) reported in March 2021 that residents of Nelsonville were “beyond frustrated” with the jail, with Nelsonville Police Chief Scott Fitch saying that the SEORJ won’t accept people that his department brings to the jail because they need to save space for violent offenders.
In a six-month period ending Jan. 31, 2021 the jail accepted 58 inmates from Nelsonville but 389 from the Athens County Sheriff, according to statistics compiled by NBC4.
The jail has also been at the center of local attention in 2021 as a "mass inmate disturbance" broke out in the jail in September, and in January when a female inmate jumped from the second level of a cell block and later fled from the hospital in Columbus.
Fitch said in an interview he is “hopeful” the expansion will alleviate concerns about occupancy.
“I think the jail is long overdue for an expansion — so I think it can only help,” Fitch said.
As part of the funding throughout the state, the following counties will receive money toward new jails:
- Coshocton County - $10.1 million
- Gallia County - $5.5 million
- Harrison County - $9.1 million
- Lawrence County - $16.8 million
- Scioto County Jail - $1.5 million
ODRC Director Annette Chambers-Smith said in a statement that much of the funding will be benefitting Appalachian communities.
“These capital construction and improvement projects will enhance the operations of each of these jails, providing greater service to several counties throughout Ohio,” Chambers-Smith said in a statement. “Many of these counties are part of Ohio’s Appalachian Region, and overall investment in this region continues to be a priority of the DeWine-Husted administration.”
ODRC will direct the remaining $5 million in capital funding to address smaller-scale safety issues at other jails in Ohio, according to the release. ODRC’s Bureau of Adult Detention will work with county and local jails to identify issues that need to be addressed.
The Buckeye State Sheriffs' Association and County Commissioners Association of Ohio assisted ODRC with the development of the grant application, the release said.
SEORJ Warden Josh VanBibber could not be reached for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.