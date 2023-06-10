Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance held a Pride parade in support of the LGBTQ+ community this Saturday morning in downtown Athens!
Many folks participated in the parade, including Mayor Steve Patterson, and both sides of Court Street were lined with many supporters.
“We were very impressed with the turnout and support from attendees and participants! All love. No negativity. We look forward to the parade growing even larger in years to come,” SEORA President Chris Nevil said.
There was even a touch of ABBA music — Voulez-Vous — along with colorful costumes, balloons, tiny dogs, big dogs, candy, flags, a drag performer named Sol, and much more in the parade. A short video of the parade appears on the Athens News' Facebook page.
“It was great leading the parade and really heartwarming to feel everyone's love and acceptance," said Nevil, the parade’s grand marshal.
But the Pride parade is not the only thing going on this weekend.
Nevil, a talented drag show performer, aka Kazma Knights, loves to perform in front an enthusiastic excited crowd and hopes area residents will come to The Eclipse tonight (July 10) to see SEORA’s drag show.
Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8. Tickets are $10. All proceeds go to SEORA.
SEORA’s mission is to provide education, support, resources and outreach to the region’s LGBT population. During the past year, SEORA has also supported the community through a backpack and clothing giveaway before school started among other forms of local outreach.
Folks need to get to the drag show early because seating becomes harder to find the later you wait. All ages are welcome.
Show will feature a lineup of fabulous entertainers, including OU student and professional drag artist Rayley Saphron, as well as performances by Kazma Knights, Crylee Chimera, Miss Lady Dior, Fre Ak, Mystique Monroe, Sue Purr Nova, Sabrina Caprice Heartt, Fyre Storm and Evelyn Everything.
There will be music, dancing numbers and much more. Show organizers purchased a retro Polaroid camera so that during the intermission people will be able to purchase an autographed Polaroid instant photo of themselves posing next to a performer.
Pride merchandise such as flags, wristbands, shirts and all that fun stuff will be available.
Sunday, June 11, will feature three Pride-themed events, beginning with an Appalachian Pride Heritage Walking Tour led by Mickey J. Hart in partnership with Appalachian Understories, the LGBT Center, United Campus Ministry Center(opens in a new window) and SEORA, who will host. The route is one mile long, starting at United Campus Ministries and moving through campus and part of uptown Athens. There will be a support car for accessibility.
Tour participation costs are $15 for Athens County residents, $20 for the general public, and $5 for children and can be purchased online at Eventbrite, eventbrite.com/e/appalachian-pride-heritage-walking-tour-tickets-621102994777 . Ticket purchase will be available on the day of the tour.
Rides from the end of the tour to Richland Park will be available at the end of the tour for anyone interested in attending a Family Field Day hosted by SEORA from noon until 2 p.m. The day will end with free admission to a Pride pool party hosted by the LGBT Center and SEORA from 8–10 p.m. at the Athens City Pool.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.