For the Athens News
THE PLAINS — Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance (SEORA) is happy to offer its second annual Backpack and Clothing Giveaway in partnership with Vicinity Ministries on Saturday.
THE PLAINS — Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance (SEORA) is happy to offer its second annual Backpack and Clothing Giveaway in partnership with Vicinity Ministries on Saturday.
This event provides a backpack, various school supplies and the opportunity to get some lightly used clothing (sometimes brand new). Backpacks will be given to each child present or one backpack per adult present. This event runs 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 70 N. Plains Road, The Plains; backpacks are first come, first serve.
After the giveaway, a Back to School Bash will be held at The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 184 Longview Heights Road, Athens. This event will be held 5-8 p.m. and will have games, snacks, a movie and more.
SEORA is elated to offer this kick-off event at the group’s new physical location in partnership with the UUFA. In a new agreement between the organizations, SEORA now has a home.
This space will operate as a hub for all things SEORA, and the group is so thankful to the UUFA for reaching this agreement. Happy back to school!
“We are super excited about these events, not just for what it means for our area, but for the impact it has on each person individually. SEORA is happy to make its stamp on the community in supporting everyone, whether it’s through our regular events, pride, or this community oriented work,” said Chris Nevil, SEORA board president. “It is important for organizations like ours to provide opportunities like this so young LGBTQIA+ people know that they are seen, heard, and accepted.”
Nevil continued, “I personally am looking forward to seeing and meeting those that attend, and above all, to welcome folks into our new home at the UUFA building. Since the beginning, this has been SEORA’s main goal, to provide a physical home for SEORA to the community, and it’s so amazing that we are finally there!”
