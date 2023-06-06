In an exclusive interview with the Athens News, Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance President Chris Nevil discusses the challenges of coming out and growing up in Athens. He says some aspects of Christianity helped him cope with people who tend to judge others unfairly. He talked about the challenges facing the LGBTQ+ — lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (or sometimes questioning) and others — community and how security measures are in place for Pride events.
Nevil never lost his soul to the dark side of life but rather triumphed through kindness to others.
Nevil is an Athens High School alumnus, Class of 2011. He earned an associate’s degree from Hocking College, bachelor’s degree from Franklin University, both in accounting, as well as a master’s of business administration from the University of Cincinnati. He works as a senior analyst for Centra Health, conducting financial planning and analysis, budgeting, statistics and productivity studies. Nevil also is an adjunct professor in accounting at Hocking College.
Nevil, 30, recalled his time in high school when things were tough.
“You know, I’m not that old, but when I was in school it was a different time,” he said. “Me and my few LGBTQ+ friends weren’t really treated the best way throughout school, so much so that I actually didn’t even come out until I was 17. And actually, one of my best friends got spat on at school. Lots of the ‘f-a-g-word’ and all that.”
Athens is more inclusive these days, but it was rough for Nevil back then.
“It’s hard to look back on it because there really was quite a bit of bullying,” he said. “I basically was in high school in a full-blown identity crisis — had no idea who I was. And this person that I was pretty sure that I was, was somebody that people didn’t like for whatever reason, who was a target of negativity and bullying.”
Nevil suspected he was gay in elementary school.
“But you know growing up in church and hearing things that the church said, fear sat in — I didn’t even hear the word gay or even know what that was until like late middle school. I had no idea,” he said. “And then once I started hearing it, I was like wait a minute. That’s me. That’s who I am. And even when I did eventually come out, I ended up saying I was bi because I still hadn’t fully understood or accepted myself because that was when I was 17 — then I very quickly realized that wasn’t the case either.”
Nevil continued, “I think that was still the church people in my ear saying there’s still a possibility to live this straight life. There were lots of times that I had that thought ‘Well, I could marry someone and you know, have a family,’ but what life is that if you’re living a total lie? And so that’s before I came out. That’s why I genuinely every single day would pray for sometimes hours begging to be changed. And it never happened, clearly. And that’s when I finally shifted my focus to finally accepting who I am, because I am the way I am supposed to be.”
Like many teenagers, Nevil was coming into his own and figuring out who he was to become.
“I thought for a while, before I fully figured out who I was, I thought having a girlfriend would maybe make me less of a target, and it actually made me more of a target,” he said. “I know it doesn’t really make sense, but basically they would be like, ‘Well all you’re doing is holding her hand, why aren’t you kissing her?’ Blah, blah, blah — stuff like that. But also I am a little more feminine, so you know it just didn’t matter that I had a girlfriend because they were like, you’re gay period.”
Though closeted sports athletes would flirt with Nevil after hours, they changed face in school.
“And so that’s kind of their own insecurity type of thing when I started quickly figuring out that it was about them and not about me because it’s like, okay, but you’re in my inbox messaging me, you know,” he said.
Nevil, who is probably 6-foot, 1-inch tall, played basketball for eight years, but that changed in high school.
“I was a very good basketball player, but I ended up quitting, because people were saying that they wouldn’t want me in the locker room with them. And so it all ended up being okay because that’s how I like really dived into music, band and instruments and stuff like that,” said Nevil, who played trumpet and melophone for the school’s marching band. “And that’s where I met my friends that I still have to this day. I guess advice for that is something that may seem as a loss, may not actually be a loss.”
Nevil is a kind, open-minded guy, who is friends with pretty much everyone. He didn’t become emo like Darth Vader, who blew up a planet and killed his boss by throwing him into a deep pit on the Death Star. Since Nevil had a poor high school experience, the question becomes why not lash out?
“So I guess to my core, I’m just not somebody that’s going to let somebody’s negativity and insecurity impact my life,” he said. “There probably was a time in my life where I did let that happen, but nowadays nobody is going to get me down.”
Kindness is core to Nevil’s treatment of others.
“So the way I grew up, just to my core, I don’t let people get to me anymore. The way I grew up was treat others the way that you want to be treated,” he said. “And so when somebody is treating me poorly, I just drown them with kindness and move on kind of deal.”
There’s no denying the hurt, but people change.
“It used to hurt? Yeah. Nowadays, I still see a lot of the people that bullied my friends and I, because it’s a small area. Some people still live here. I have absolutely no ill will towards them,” Nevil said. “A lot of them now are like pretty decent people. They’ve grown out of it. A lot of them are like vocal supporters of the LGBTQ+ movement. None of them have apologized, but at least I can see that these people have changed for the better.”
Strengths and pitfalls of Christianity
Faith and religion helped Nevil cope. For many years he attended a non-denominational and Nazarene churches.
“Growing up religious, there’s a lot of good things that get taught in church like love thy neighbor as thyself,” he said. “That scripture was something that I absorbed to my core and continue to live throughout my life. The Bible also says that basically anybody that’s against you or is treating you poorly or anything like that or any of your enemies, you should pray for them. I don’t actively pray for all those people, I just shower them with kindness. I would definitely say that religion definitely is a contributing factor to being a good person, because I do truly believe that there are a lot of good Christian people out there.”
Not all Christians pay attention to the message of love.
“But I also believe there are a lot of terrible Christian people out there. To me, it’s about separating those people because terrible Christian people generally are not actually Christian people,” Nevil said. “They like to use their church and whatever else to force their beliefs on other people, which is what a lot of people say that the LGBTQ+ movement is, but it’s not.”
Nevil continued, “All we are trying to do is exist. We just want to exist. We don’t want you to approve us. I don’t care if Joe Schmo doesn’t approve of my lifestyle, but guess what? I do care if you’re trying to pass laws against me and against my existence and me being able to live a full life that I do care about as anybody would, but there are people that don’t.”
Nevil said some Christians make their belief systems reflect something that’s not in the Bible.
“They truly believe that Christianity and religion is above the law of the land, but the Bible actually says that you are supposed to follow the law of the land,” he said. “So it’s like they’re trying to fit their narrative, change the laws, how they want them so that they can live the life that they want to live.”
Roe v. Wade was struck down by the US Supreme Court in 2022.
“The Bible has, not even the Bible, but Christian people have a lot to say about abortion, but Roe v. Wade was the law of the land for 50 plus years,” he said. “But instead of following the law of the land, which is what the Bible says, they decided, these ultra evangelical Christians decided, ‘Well, let’s change the law to what we believe.’ And it’s just a little mind blowing if you think about it.”
Then there are those people who cite the Bible with impunity.
“My favorite thing is when somebody tries to come at me with scripture or the Bible or anything about Christianity, because I grew up in it,” Nevil said. “I know the Bible, you know, I know what it says. And so anytime somebody comes at me with some sort of scripture or anything, one of my favorite scriptures is ‘Judge, not less you be judged for with the measure you judge, you too shall be judged with the same measure.’”
Nevil continued, “And so to me, your judgment of me, you’re getting it tenfold from you-know-who upstairs, so you really shouldn’t be doing that, but they do it anyways. They say, ‘I’m not judging, I’m trying to save you.’ I don’t need saving. I’m okay. You know what I mean? I definitely do think religion, religious upbringing instilled that in me.”
Nevil noted that if God is infallible, God created everything, things, why would anyone go against God by saying this is wrong.
“That’s my other argument. The Bible also says all are created in the image of God,” he said. “So if all are created in the image of God, that means witches, psychics, gay people, trans people, everybody. If you’re saying that this is wrong, are you somehow implying God made a mistake? Because guess what? The Bible also says God does not make mistakes. So that’s kind of what ultimately led me away from organized religion, because there are all of these contradictions all over the place exactly like that where it’s like somebody says one thing about the Bible, but that’s not actually what it says. It’s their own weird twisted interpretation of the Bible and of religion. That’s actually what organized religion is.”
Nevil said organized religion has its pitfalls.
“Organized religion is when you congregate as a big group of people and you listen to one person, that one person being the pastor, you listen to their interpretation of the Bible and that’s it,” he said. “Once you remove yourself from that and make up your own mind — it is harder — but that’s when you can kind of come to peace and come to terms with things. That’s how I came to terms with who I was. I knew that I had to stop going to these churches that were like actively speaking against who I was.”
Nevil said when he was younger, he prayed that he would not be gay.
“I spent at least two years praying every single day to be different, to be changed, because growing up in religion, I knew what the opinion was, not what the truth is, what the opinion is about being LGBTQ+,” he said. “I started noticing that everybody was just listening to the opinion and not the truth.”
One pastor took aim against Nevil.
“I found out that the pastor was going around saying bad things about me to the congregation and about how he knew quote what I was and made me out to be this like almost sort of infection in the church type of deal. I instantly cut that off,” he said. “That pastor left this area, but I just thought that was so crazy that instead of talking to me or asking me about me, he was going around telling people that I was just this awful person that needed saving.”
Nevil continued, “Meanwhile, I actually was having this awful identity crisis, extreme depression and suicidal thoughts that nobody cared about in the church. All they cared about was talking about me behind my back and spreading weird, lies and misinformation about me and who I was, which I didn’t even know who I was.”
Coming out and truly accepting yourself
Why are people are threatened by LGBTQ+ folks?
Nevil answered, “Because to be able to come out, you have to truly accept yourself 100%. There are a lot of cisgender straight people that don’t fully accept themselves. You know what I mean? I think a lot of that comes out of insecurity and wishing that they could accept themselves to the level that LGBTQ+ people have to accept themselves because other people don’t accept them.”
Nevil said no one chooses to be gay — it is who you are.
“Nobody chooses — even people that, you know, somehow have become like ex LGBTQ+, I know there’s a movement out there of people. It’s a thing,” he said. “To me that is just somebody folding into public opinion and pressure, and they just can’t get out of it to fully accept themselves like they had originally.”
Conversion therapy is still legal in many states.
“It breaks my heart to see that, but it does exist out there. In majority of the states in the United States, conversion therapy is still legal,” Nevil said. “Athens is a safe haven and it’s illegal here, but in most states conversion therapy is completely legal.”
Nevil continued, “A parent can take their kid there for torture because that’s literally what it is. There’s no sugar coating what it is. It’s torture. They’re known to use like electroshock, ice torture baths and just completely barbaric practices to essentially to get rid of your queerness, which it’s who you are to your core.”
Because of Nevil’s experiences at Athens High School and the community, he’s strongly motivated to strengthen SEORA to make Athens more inclusive.
“Back in high school, I would’ve started probably some sort of like gay straight alliance or something like that — some sort of club for people to go to and be accepted and be able to express who they are,” he said. “That would be the ideal thing, but that was a missed opportunity because I had my own internal struggles, which I think is why I’m so passionate today about SEORA and making sure that there are these events for everybody and Athens Pride for people to come to and people to reach out to and network with because those were all things I did not have.”
Nevil continued, “Those were all things that not only did I wish I had, they would’ve truly helped me. Every single LGBTQ+ person that I know has had an identity crisis and during that identity crisis, they are extremely depressed, very anxious and usually suicidal. I mean the statistics about LGBTQ+ people and suicide rates is crazy compared to straight people. Also the same statistics where it shows if people are accepted versus not being accepted, obviously the suicide rate drops exponentially when people are accepted. I would’ve started some sort of club of some sort if I didn’t have my own battles to overcome.”
If there is any incident during Saturday’s parade and drag show, the LGBTQ+ community is prepared to stand strong.
“Things have become really polarized and crazy right now, but if you back down from something you let the other people win,” Nevil said. “So we’re not backing down. LGBTQ+ people are here to stay.”
Security measures are in place too at these events.
“Yes, sadly, of course I’m worried,” Nevil said. “If we back down, they win. And I won’t let that happen. This year, we’ve created a lot of safety plans for our events. We’re pretty well prepared. We are going to have security at the parade and drag show, which we’ve never had to do before.”
Nevil said during a recent drag show for the Kaleidoscope Youth Center in Columbus, Nazis showed up to protest with guns, flags, Nazi shirts and more.
Nevil said he wants Athens to be a safe space, but folks can’t live in fear.
“We will do everything that we can in our power to protect people, but we can’t stop somebody else,” he said. “We can’t, but we also can’t live in fear that something’s going to happen. It’s a scary thought, but it’s sadly the reality we’re living in.”
Nevil continued, “Trans people just want to exist. One of my favorite things on social media that I saw — more rights for us doesn’t mean less rights for you, which is completely true because right now there are laws actively trying to prevent us from living normal lives, especially the trans community.”
Legislation takes aim at the LGBTQ+ community
Nevil said some legislation across the country directly impacts trans people.
“Republicans are like completely obsessed with trans people’s parts and so much so to the point where there are bills that have been introduced where if you use the bathroom that does not match your assigned sex at birth, you can be arrested,” he said.
Then there are all of these anti-drag bills.
“West Virginia passed a law that says if a drag performer is performing in front of anybody that’s under 18, they can be charged with a felony,” said Nevil, aka the drag performer Kazma Knights. “When drag literally is just dressing up. So the question is, okay, well then are you going arrest the Easter Bunny or Santa Claus or Spider-Man, those are all versions of drag essentially? Drag literally is dressing up. So yes, there are laws like that.”
Bathroom bills persist in many states.
“I still will never understand what the deal is about the bathrooms. You know, there’s this weird narrative that’s like, oh well, you know, Bob Scabob down the street is going to put on a dress and go into the bathroom,” Nevil said. “No, that’s not going to happen. People are just trying to pee. Okay. Really. If you go to any gas station — there’s one bathroom. A lot of LGBTQ+ friendly places have gender-neutral bathrooms because nobody cares. We’re there to use the bathroom, period. That’s it.”
Because of Roe v. Wade, the US Supreme Court may eventually tackle marriage equality.
“We’re just trying to live our lives. We’re just trying to marry like everybody else. That’s it. If you don’t like LGBTQ+ marriages, then don’t get in an LGBTQ+ marriage. Don’t get gay married if you don’t like gay marriage, but that doesn’t mean that you have the right to stop me from getting married.”
Nevil continued, “Everybody can do whatever, you know? Well that’s what the country is supposed to be about and it’s not. And the party that’s supposedly about all of our freedoms, all they do actively is try to take away people’s rights. And that’s eye-opening. And I don’t know how people don’t see that. I don’t care what your opinion is on abortion, gay marriage or anything. Your opinion should be, that is that person’s life — what they do in their life does not affect me, so I have no right to say what they do.”
Sometimes words — actions — have consequences — ask Anheuser-Busch.
“Well, so funny story about Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch — they have been an LGBTQ+ supporter since the ‘90s,” Nevil said. “It’s nothing new to them be being a pride supporter.”
Nevil said there’s a bigger issue.
“The issue is they put a trans person on a can, and people for whatever reason don’t like trans people and don’t want trans people to exist. And that’s why they’re mad,” he said. “That’s what it boils down to is their complete hatred for a community.”
The issue seems to be more rooted in paranoia and hatred for people sticking up for themselves, Nevil said.
“People were never mad until the LGBTQ+ community started sticking up for themselves,” he said. “You know, it’s much easier to be a bully when people are not vocal and not actively doing things.”
Athens remains of beacon of change
Athens has come along way since Nevil graduated high school in 2011.
“I would say definitely. All of our pride events and everything, we get good support, good reviews and praise about them. All of our events attract all ages of people,” he said. “Our most popular event is usually the family field day because everyone can come there, get free food, hang out, have fun. I never had anything like that when I was a kid. It was still a taboo thing. Even when I was in high school, it was still taboo.”
SEORA has made a difference in the lives of others.
“Every year we’re trying to get bigger and better,” Nevil said. “Our ultimate goal as an organization is to have a physical resource center for people to come to hang out, get information, just somewhere for people to be able to be themselves. There have been so many times where we’re having SEORA events and people have come up to me and said ‘This is the only time in my entire life that I’ve felt safe.’ And that to me is worth it tenfold for somebody to say that to me because it’s like, wow, this small event that we’re putting together just made this person’s life.”
Nevil continued, “That to me is more important and more meaningful than anyone’s negative opinion about me or the way that I am or supposedly choose to live my life. Which to back that up, nobody chooses.”
SEORA’s mission is to provide education, support, resources and outreach to the region’s LGBT population. During the past year, SEORA has also supported the community through a backpack and clothing giveaway before school started among other forms of local outreach.
“Clearly I have a purpose. Still sometimes I’m figuring out what that purpose is, but SEORA is a huge part of my purpose I believe,” Nevil said. “I want to make it huge. Athens is already known for lots of great things, but I really want it to be known for this amazing organization that we put time and energy into.”
