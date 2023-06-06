In an exclusive interview with the Athens News, Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance President Chris Nevil discusses the challenges of coming out and growing up in Athens. He says some aspects of Christianity helped him cope with people who tend to judge others unfairly. He talked about the challenges facing the LGBTQ+ — lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (or sometimes questioning) and others — community and how security measures are in place for Pride events.

Nevil never lost his soul to the dark side of life but rather triumphed through kindness to others.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments