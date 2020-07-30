A semitruck traveling westbound toward Columbus on U.S. Route 33 in The Plains struck a passenger vehicle Thursday morning while making a lane change, causing the car’s driver to lose control and veer off into the median, Ohio State Highway Patrol says.
The crash, which happened about 10:20 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. Route 33 and Johnson Road, resulted in only minor injuries for Alassane Ly, 36, of Alexandria, Virginia, who drove a black 2007 Toyota Prius. Ly was subsequently transported to OhioHealth's O’Bleness Hospital where he was treated and released shortly after, Sgt. Chris Goss said.
The truck's driver, Charles Rogers, 77, of Washington, West Virginia, was headed westbound in the left lane, and didn’t see Ly's car on the right when he attempted to switch lanes, resulting in the collision. Rogers, who drove a 2019 Freightliner, was charged with making an improper lane change, Goss said.
The Ohio Department of Transportation has previously proposed closing the Johnson Road connection to U.S. Route 33 in 2021 because of the more than 25 crashes that have occurred there in the past decade.
If approved, the median at the intersection would be closed and the existing left turn lanes would be removed. The River Road connection would remain, and traffic formerly using the intersection would use the State Route 682 interchange and the State Route 682 corridor through The Plains, the proposal says.
