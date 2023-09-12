Recently, my children helped me “paint Uptown Athens red,” as my daughter put it, by touring downtown during Ohio University’s Family Weekend.
First off, going downtown may have been a mistake because the sidewalks and businesses were full of people. Some areas of downtown were hard to maneuver, but a very exciting place to be.
Part of the reason for our trips was to check out the new store Gaia’s Realms, located at 57 N. Court St., the former Fig Leaf Boutique. One child was on the hunt for an ouija board, while the other wanted a stone necklace, similar to a raw purple amethyst one I got during the recent Old Settlers Reunion Festival.
Gaia’s Realms was located in Nelsonville and offers a variety of items, such as healing crystals and stones, incense, healing lotion, tarot cards, ouija boards of various sizes, witches hats and wands, and more.
On their opening day on Saturday, they also offered a discount on healing and psychic readings.
In a later edition, we’ll have a full story about the store and a future paranormal festival set for The Ridges.
Nearby, at 74 N. Court St., siding has gone up to make the building looks as it did in its earlier days when it was a feed store.
Uptown Realty Group Broker Bob Prebe told me they found photos of the feed store with a few people hanging outside. He said two tenants will occupy the building in 2024, after renovations are complete on the street-level floor and basement. The basement will be accessible through a door along the adjacent alley.
Prebe did confirm that the businesses will appeal to a variety of people, both young and young at heart. Can’t wait!
Several businesses, including Athens Underground, have been notifying customers of the single-use plastic bag ban, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2024. A few stores have started to sell cloth bags.
At 63 S. Court St., the former Follett’s bookstore has most of its brownfield remediation for asbestos done.
The plans currently call for retail space on the bottom floor with a hotel on the top two floors.
Regarding uptown restaurants, Bagel St. Deli is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. My daughter and I enjoyed lunch after she got out of classes last week. She loves the Larry David — lox with capers, onions and cream cheese — while I’m a fan of pretty much anything.
The heated-up chocolate chip cookies from Jackie O’s Bakery are great.
Also, Casa Nueva is rolling out its fall seasonal menu. My daughter wants to try the honey and cinnamon cheesecake that has been on the restaurant’s cardboard placard the past few days.
