Dr. Gigi Secuban, vice president of diversity and inclusion, has announced that she will be leaving Ohio University in early June for a new role as the vice president of institutional inclusive excellence at Texas State University.
“I am proud of the work that Gigi and her team have accomplished at Ohio University over the past four years,” President Hugh Sherman said. “Gigi has been a wonderful colleague and friend. We are grateful to her efforts to advance diversity, equity and inclusion at OHIO. I wish her all the best in the next chapter of her career. And I will personally miss her positive and engaging leadership style. ”
Secuban, who was named the University’s first-ever vice president for diversity and inclusion in May 2018, partnered with OU students, faculty, staff, and alumni to develop an institutional inclusive excellence strategic plan. She has also implemented multiple events and initiatives that have furthered diversity and inclusion at OU, such as the annual Diversity Leadership Institute and the Diversity Advocate Program to advance and anchor diversity, equity, and inclusion on the OU campuses and throughout the Ohio University community.
Sherman has named Dr. Salome Nnoromele as the interim vice president for diversity and inclusion.
Nnoromele has 29 years of experience in higher education, most recently serving as associate dean of campus operations on OU’s southern campus for the past five years. Previously, she served as executive director of student affairs and founding chair of the African/African American studies program at Eastern Kentucky University. She earned her doctor of philosophy from the University of Kentucky in 1995, her master’s in 19th Century British literature from the University of Kentucky in 1990, and her bachelor of arts in English Literature from the University of Utah in 1988.
“Salome has demonstrated great success in her role as assistant dean on our Southern campus,” Sherman said. “Her leadership and advocacy for our students will be as asset to our team, and I look forward to working with her on many new initiatives to support our commitment to diversity and inclusion across our campuses as we move forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.