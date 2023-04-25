Palmer Fest weekend was once considered the grand daddy of Athens' block parties, but crowd sizes appeared smaller this year than in the past.
Still, Athens Police and the Ohio Investigative Unit had a busy weekend.
Palmer Place Fest took place Friday at Palmer Place apartments and Palmer Fest was a block party Saturday on Palmer Street — the last big party of Fest season.
“We didn’t have any arrests or citations related to the fests,” Athens’ Deputy Service-Safety Director Andrew Chiki said. “There was plenty of partying going on but partakers were for the most part respectful and responsible. There was some vandalism to cars along Palmer Street and things were a little busier uptown later in the evening on Saturday.”
A 19-year-old male, who was intoxicated, sustained a head injury Friday and he was taken to OhioHealth OBleness Hospital, according to Athens County EMS Chief Rick Callebs. Also on Friday, a 23-year-old man, who was intoxicated, was taken to OhioHealth OBleness Hospital.
Aside from these two outlier events, nothing huge happened over the weekend.
“The 2023 Fest Season is now officially behind us,” Callebs said. “We did have some EMS activity on both Friday and Saturday, but nothing of major significance.”
Temperatures were in the 50s Saturday and there was constant threat of rain. Though that may have cooled things down at Palmer Fest, downtown Athens was popping with people and police were busy.
There were more calls for police service than there were at other similar fests during during the past two weeks.
“Our calls for service were higher over the weekend with a total of 167 calls for service to the police department, which was about a third of the total calls we received over the last two weeks,” Chiki said. “Our Code Office issued four trash tickets and 15 warnings over the weekend, which is higher than a typical weekend as well.”
According to the Ohio Department of Public Safety, the Ohio Investigative Unit arrested a total of 42 people for 57 offenses.
The Ohio Investigative Unit worked Friday’s Palmer Place Fest by addressing liquor permit premises surrounding the apartment complex. Agents arrested a total of 20 individuals with 26 offenses.
Agents visited the Par Mar on Stimson Avenue in Athens and arrested eight individuals for offenses including Underage Alcohol Prohibitions, Fake ID, and Furnishing Alcohol To Underage person. Agents issued the clerk a criminal summons reflecting Sale/Furnishing Beer to an Underage person and the business was issued an 8A Violation Notice for Sale Of Beer To A Person Under 21 Years of Age and Furnishing Beer To A Person Under 21 Years of Age.
Agents visited Busy Day Market and arrested eight individuals for offenses including Underage Alcohol Prohibitions, Fake ID, and Furnishing Alcohol to Underage.
Agents arrested four individuals near the apartment complex for offenses including Underage Alcohol Prohibitions, Fake ID, and Open Container Violations.
After the fest concluded, agents visited liquor permit premises in uptown Athens. Agents visited Silver Serpent on N. Court Street and arrested two individuals for Underage Alcohol Prohibitions and Fake ID. Agents visited Mikes Dog Shack on S. Court St. and arrested one individual for Underage Alcohol Prohibitions and Fake ID. Agents visited J Bar on N. Court St. and arrested one individual for Underage Alcohol Prohibitions and Fake ID. Agents visited Broneys Alumni Grill on W. Carpenter St. and arrested one individual for Underage Alcohol Prohibitions and Fake ID. Agents visited the Pigskin Bar on N. Court St. and arrested one individual for Underage Alcohol Prohibitions and Fake ID.
During Saturday’s Palmer Fest, agents arrested a total of 22 individuals, including two juveniles, for thirty-one offenses. Offenses included Underage Alcohol Prohibitions, Fake ID, Open Container, Obstructing Official Business, and Resisting Arrest. Agents visited Par Mar on Stimson Avenue and arrested one individual for Underage Alcohol Prohibitions.
Palmer Fest has been an annual tradition for more than 25 years, probably longer. Over the decades, the block party has gained a notorious reputation. In 2012, a fire started in the basement at a house on Palmer Street Saturday evening and the crowd’s reaction to the incident caused city officials to deem Palmer Fest a riot zone, shutting down the unsanctioned student spring fest before dark, according to reporting from the Athens Messenger.
Even with the impending danger, a mass of people gathered to try to catch a glimpse of any flames. Some started a chant, encouraging the fire to burn the home. The crowd made it difficult for firefighters to get to the scene and, in some cases, deliberately slowed the response of the emergency services personnel, according to the Messenger.
The fire caused moderate damage to the structure; the basement sustained the most damage, and the fire did spread to units B and C of the four-unit apartment building. Units A and D had smoke and heat damage. The fire was ruled an arson by the state fire marshal’s office.
When answering Athens News’ observation about how Palmer Fest weekend used to have huge crowds and a storied past that stands in stark contrast to this year’s rather lame crowd size, Chiki offered this comment.
“It seems like the type of behavior that we used to see has really tapered off, but like any large event the City and other emergency services have to be prepared in case things take a turn for the worse,” he said. “Ultimately our goal isn’t to go around shutting down parties or issuing citations. Our goal is to monitor large gatherings and only intervene when necessary to prevent a potential disaster from happening. When a house party is clearly under control of the hosts, is not so large that it could cause a major incident, and people aren’t doing obviously unsafe or unsanitary things, we have no reason or cause to intervene.”
Chiki offered some solid advice for party hosts, be it fest season or graduation parties.
• If having a party, you and your co-hosts should know who all of the people are that are at your party. If you can’t name them you probably can’t manage them/maintain a safe situation. As a host, you become responsible for your guests and their behavior.
• Do not put up fences or barriers that would cause an impediment to safely get everyone out during an emergency.
• Do not block off the exit points to a house including doors and windows.
• Make sure your guests are not spilling over into the sidewalk or street. It’s an easy way to have your party shutdown.
• Open container includes more than just walking down the sidewalk with an open beer can or full plastic party cup. It also includes containers that may have a cap but have a broken seal, transporting beverages that are already open, and containers that are partially empty.
• Keep music and loudspeakers at a reasonable sound level. The louder the music, the less neighborly you are being.
• Communicate before a party with your neighbors that you will be having a gathering. You aren’t asking permission, but you can at least find out if there are unknown issues that you should be considerate of.
• Provide appropriate restrooms, running water, and even snacks. If your house’s plumbing can’t handle the number of people showing up you need to think of alternatives.
• If you are having a party, anticipate talking to Police, Fire, EMS. Designate a relatively sober representative in advance and don’t be afraid to talk to or ask questions of emergency personnel to keep your party safe and worry free.
There is a popular T-shirt in town that says something to the effect of "Athens, a place of bad decisions and good memories."
As Athens prepares for Ohio University’s commencement May 5-6, Chiki shared some wisdom.
“As we move toward the end of the semester I would especially remind graduating seniors that the best thing to take with you from your time in Athens is fond memories and not a citation or charge that may force you to come back to visit sooner than you want under court-ordered community service,” he said.
Miles Layton is the Ohio Region editor for the Adams Publishing Group.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.