While Christmas has now passed, many children in the area will have a long-time reminder of the generosity that countless local residents displayed during the holiday season.
For the past 35 years, Athens County Children Services (ACCS) has been hosting an event entitled the Santa Tree. The project is geared to make the holiday season merrier for children in the Athens County foster care system families directly working with this agency, and families that are working with ACCS’s School Outreach Caseworkers.
The Santa Tree was put up inside the mall at the Market on State. On the tree, there were ornaments that displayed a child’s name, age and a list of items participants could potentially purchase for them.
Afterwards, there was a collection bin set up in the middle of the mall where the gifts could be dropped off. Gifts were also brought directly to the Athens County Children Services location.
Additionally, the Ohio University Bobcats’ Hockey team held their annual Teddy Bear toss during the last game of the calendar year before the Christmas break where fans threw bears or plushies onto the ice following the first home goal scored during the contest. Those, too, were picked up by ACCS for distribution.
According to Matthew Starkey, public information officer and community events coordinator for ACCS, the outpouring of support from the community was both overwhelming and much appreciated.
“We provided presents for 1,125 children as a part of the Santa Tree Project. This was a 31% increase from the 859 children who were provided gifts from last year,” Starkey said.
He noted that “Since each child received a bag containing multiple gifts, it is hard to get an exact number on how many individual toys/clothes/etc. were donated this year. However, I can say that we raised $20,000 in cash, check, and Paypal donations.”
Starkey added that ACCS printed and distributed about 925 ornaments (each ornament representing a child with their wishlist) to individuals and organizations in Athens County as well as the Santa Tree at the Market on State.
“We gave a $50 guidance for each ornament, but by my estimation, an overwhelming majority of ornaments came back with gifts totaling more than $50 per child. A reasonable estimate would be that $50,000 in gifts was raised just by people taking ornaments and purchasing for children and I think that would be on the low end,” Starkey said.
“Additionally, we had several groups hold general toy drives, not tied to specific children, which were used to supplement gift bags that came back light or to accommodate the late addition of about 200 children to our list. I estimate we received $10,000 to $15,000 in gifts from these toy drives and that may still be on the low end.”
According to the Ohio Bobcats Hockey Blueline Club’s Facebook page the donation of the stuffed animals from the hockey teddy bear toss also represented an uptick of around 80 more bears or plushies from last year’s numbers. The club is the official sponsor and organizer of that annual toss.
“We also received about 200 stuffed animals from the OU Hockey teddy bear toss and those were added into gifts throughout and I can say we were able to distribute all but about 30 of them and those will be given to children who enter our care throughout the year.,” Starkey said, adding, “We also received a large donation of books from the Stevens Literacy Center with an estimate value of $7,500, which we distributed throughout the gift bags.”
Starkey said that all total, including individuals and groups taking ornaments and purchasing directly for groups, “we raised/received an estimate on the low-end of $90,000 in presents for 1,125 children.
“As my first year running the Santa Tree Project, this was far more than expected and after talking with others who have been involved in the past, this seemed like an above-average turnout. I went in wanting to provide gifts for at least 1,000 children and because of the support received from the Athens County community, we were able to exceed that,” Starkey said.
He explained that the ACCS staff began planning the Santa Tree Project at the end of September and the donor outreach began in October.
“However, what I’ve found is that many in the community expect and look forward to Santa Tree every year. Many of our eventual donors were not on our initial outreach list and instead reached out to us by their own volition. It was truly eye-opening seeing the amount of support we received from all over the community and because of that robust support, we were able to provide 1,125 children with holiday gifts and reduce some of the burden and holiday stress on those children’s’ families,” Starkey noted.
