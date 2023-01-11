Teddy bear toss collection

Bags of teddy bears and other plushies thrown at a recent OU Bobcats Hockey game were given to Athens County Children’s Services for distribution like those in this photo from a past Teddy Bear toss.

 Photo Submitted by OU Hockey

While Christmas has now passed, many children in the area will have a long-time reminder of the generosity that countless local residents displayed during the holiday season.

For the past 35 years, Athens County Children Services (ACCS) has been hosting an event entitled the Santa Tree. The project is geared to make the holiday season merrier for children in the Athens County foster care system families directly working with this agency, and families that are working with ACCS’s School Outreach Caseworkers.


