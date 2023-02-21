This is not technically a story about hockey.
That's because Trent Johnson's story goes way beyond his involvement in the sport he's grown up playing for more than 20 years now.
Johnson's story is one any person who has faced career choices, job changes and just the daily challenges that life throws our way can relate to.
While Johnson is, indeed, an assistant coach for the Ohio University nationally ranked Men's D1 hockey team and also played for the squad several years ago, his story delves way deeper than just the intricate Xs and Os on a whiteboard.
So while hockey is still a key part of Johnson's life, this is more of a story about how life happens and how the many twists and turns that come with living have impacted and changed a man's trajectory and both his dreams and goals.
Not just once, but several times in his still young life.
At 27, one might think that Johnson is too young to have come full circle in his life.
However, after reading his story, you might just change your mind.
A native of Rochester, MI, Johnson started playing hockey at a young age and through his participation in youth leagues during his formative years he was even coached by legendary Stanley Cup winner Mike Babcock.
And while this feature starts with and wraps up at the hockey rink, there is much more to Johnson's story than just the sport he still has a passion for.
The journey starts on the ice, where an injury in his youth forced the former forward to switch to a D-man, a position he played ever after.
"When I was younger, I broke my tailbone, then when I recovered, the only (youth) team that could take me only had a defenseman position open," he said.
The position stuck and he played D at OU from 2015-16. Now, he primarily coaches the defense on the current incarnation of the Bobcats' squad.
Asked to describe his style of D-play, Johnson said "I was very much a puck-moving defenseman."
Having already proven himself in his chosen sport of hockey, a freak incident on ice changed his way of thinking - and ultimately his career trajectory.
And, later, another happenstance turned everything back again for Johnson and led him back to Athens and his current role.
It was January of 2016, playing in Missouri against Lindenwood University when Johnson's life - and outlook - took a complete 360.
"I hit a kid (on the ice) and flipped him over and his skate hit my neck and I didn't know it," Johnson said. "I didn't know how bad it was."
Some OU parents took him to the hospital, where he soon discovered how precarious the injury could have turned out to be.
"It ended up being just four millimeters from my jugular. I thought it was pretty crazy cuz I didn't even get an ambulance," Johnson chuckled. "I got lucky, all it got was muscle. They stitched it up and glued it up."
And Johnson was good to go.
This is where Johnson's story begins to turn away from hockey and into a whole different arena.
While he kept playing, his mindset sort of changed following the accident and he decided to pursue two entirely different endeavors and left the confines of Athens for the Hollywood Hills.
"I wanted to work in sales, so I moved to LA for a couple of years," Johnson said, adding that he hung up his skates for not just sales, but for a chance to pursue what, up until then, had just been a hobby for him.
"I started DJ'ing parties, sort of freelance and went to music school. I played shows and liked it and thought it possibly could be a career."
While that move proved exciting in the moment and he was "very much focused on sales," which he still is, it ultimately is a relocation and a choice he regrets.
While the sales portion of his life is still very much in play, Johnson said the DJ'ing is, for now, a simple afterthought and not one he is actively pursuing.
However, even before his three years in California and continuing to this day, Johnson had pursued a career in sales.
He was a sales rep for Master Spas in the Greater Detroit area for two years before departing for California, a sales consultant for Glendale Hyundai & Genesis of Glendale, CA; and he continues his professional career path in his present position as a representative for Atlas Spas and Swim Spas of Plano, TX.
It's his current role that sees him spending much time off-season in the Lone Star State and when time permits also during the regular season.
"At sales events, my role is to educate and sell to walk in customers one-on-one, in which I generated $386,470 in sales over a seven-week period," Johnson noted.
Per his Linkedin page, "After sales events, I am responsible for managing leads in which I created and maintained a robust sales pipeline of 108 online leads in the same time period with a contact rate of 45 percent and a sales conversion rate of 9 percent."
Perhaps, another statement on his Linkedin page best sums up his love for sales.
"I enjoy collaborating in a team environment and helping others succeed. Sales and finance are the fields that I feel best fit me," the OU marketing major's statement reads.
Those same traits and ambitions could aptly describe his assistant coach's role, too.
Still focused today not only on coaching, but also on sales, Johnson said that like many of us, the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on his life and got him to think about other priorities.
That's when the electronic music stopped playing for Johnson in his role as a DJ and his current positions started to take shape.
"When COVID hit, I started taking online classes and I moved back from LA (to Michigan) to take care of my grandparents," Johnson said.
Looking back on his music endeavors in California, Johnson said he enjoyed it, but now realizes what he wants to focus on.
"I look at it in my head and music was more of a hobby. I had a lot of fun and had a lot of cool experiences."
Still he missed hockey and the university that brought him success in the collegiate sport. So in the Summer of 2021, he returned to Athens and began his studies at the OU College of Business once more and accepted his current coaching position.
"What I missed most here was being a part of a team where we are all working toward the same goal. And just the game in general," he said.
Unlike many, Johnson was given a second chance when the opportunity of coaching presented itself at OU.
With now Head Coach Lionel Mauron at the helm, Johnson was able to continue pursuing his love for the sport - albeit in a slightly different capacity - and he has not looked back.
Becoming a coach has given Johnson a "totally different perspective" from his time on the ice as a player.
"It's way more mental than physical," Johnson said of the demands on coaching.
And, where as a player, he could leave behind a win or a loss and just focus on the next game, Johnson said that as a coach "Nothing is ever done."
As for what the second-year assistant brings to the team, Mauron explains:
"Trent is a very smart hockey mind; he sees and understands the game at a high level. He brings a lot of little coaching cues to the guys and helps them make better decisions," Mauron said.
The coached added that "Trent relates to the players well, he understands what they are looking for, how they behave, and why they react a certain way. He has great instincts, and he has played a major role in identifying future recruits, which is one of the reasons we have been successful this year.
"He is calm but committed to the team, he is not overly vocal, but he always speaks his mind. It is very valuable for me to have an assistant that I can trust and will tell me if I am wrong. We have a lot of discussions not only about hockey, but also about growing our players off the ice. He brings a completely different perspective to our staff and I have enjoyed working with him a great deal," Mauron said.
As for his personality both on and off the ice, Mauron feels Johnson's affable demeanor is a positive character trait that is not only beneficial to the team, but that will also serve him well in whatever professional pursuits he eventually chooses to concentrate on.
"He is a very personable guy, who tries to take the positives in every situation. He has really helped our defense play with more confidence and it has had a tremendous impact on our overall play," Mauron said.
Echoing Mauron's comments to a certain extent, Johnson noted what he feels he brings to the team and how he wants to be perceived by the players.
"I'm more of a player's coach," he said, adding that after having been a player for the squad, "The biggest thing was that I wanted to be viewed as a coach" and earn the respect of the current members of the OU team.
"I think now we all trust each other. We all respect each other. The communication goes really well," Johnson said.
Fully cemented as an integral part of the success of this Bobcats' hockey squad, Johnson could easily pursue that field as a career, but he is still invested into his sales trajectory.
That's not to say that he hasn't thought about continuing a career path in the sport upon his graduation from OU in the Spring of 2024.
"I really do like coaching, but probably more in the recruiting realm. I don't have an interest in being a head coach."
For now, at least.
Admitting that he hasn't decided on his eventual launching pad - even the possibility of playing on the OU DII squad next season while continuing his D1 coaching duties is a possibility - all Johnson can say is that he is taking each day as it comes.
"I'm fully focused on what I'm doing now. I take opportunities when I see them."
With his life having already taken a 360-degree turn in the course of the last decade, who's to say that Johnson's aspirations might not eventually change again.
One thing's for certain, having already proven that you can go home again, the sky's the limit for Johnson in whatever field he chooses to eventually pursue.
