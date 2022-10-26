According to iconic theatre practitioner, Konstantin Stanislauski (1863-1938), "You'll never see any two good actors approach a role in the same way."
However, when it comes to playing the part of Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the madcap, sci-fi, rock & roll musical, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, local actor Kit Parsons might ever so slightly beg to differ with the father of modern acting.
Beginning this Thursday, Parsons will be starring as "Frank" in The Rocky Horror Show-Live! at Stuart's Opera House, located at 52 Public Square, in a part that will be forever linked to actor Tim Curry. who starred in both the original stage 1973 and 1975 film versions of the cult classic, midnight movie staple.
Thursday, Friday and Sunday performances will begin at 8 p.m. However, on Saturday there will be a special late show that begins at 10 p.m.
Parsons noted that, "When a role like this is so well known, as an actor sometimes you just have to give the audience those moments that they're excited about, and expecting - like when Frank makes his entrance in the show."
He added, "Since so many people have seen the film and know that particular scene frame-by-frame-I feel obligated to recreate certain aspects of that moment for them on stage. At the same time, I have to fight the urge to do a straight impression, and want to give the audience some moments they might not be expecting too."
With a book, music and lyrics by Richard O'Brian, the show tells the tale of naive nerds, Brad Majors and his fiancee, Janet Weiss, who get lost in a downpour on a dark and stormy night and end up with a flat tire. Lost and alone, they innocently wander toward a creepy castle where apparently a party is going on.
Greeted by a sinister butler named, "Riff Raff," the couple soon make the acquaintance of "Magenta" the kinky maid and the owner of the castle-a "sweet transvestite from transexual Transylvania," Dr. Frank-N-Furter.
At first shocked, the couple are invited to stick around for the unveiling of Frank's creation: a hot blond hunk he names, "Rocky Horror."
According to Parson's IMDB.com profile, he has seven film film acting credits, four producing credits, and three film directing credits. He's also been in numerous local theatrical productions put on at WVU-P, the Parkersburg Actor's Guild actors guild and the Mid-Ohio Valley Players.
Though, unlike other roles Parsons has played in the past, Rocky Horror gives Parsons the opportunity to act, sing, dance - and wear heels and fish net stockings.
He expressed, "This role is definitely out there. But, it's so much fun and so well written that it gives me the opportunity to explore different spectrums and colors of my personality."
"Best of all, this role gives me the chance to have fun not being myself." Parsons remarked."
As an added bonus, Parsons is being directed by his wife, Alexis - who he happened to meet when he starring at Frank in the Parkersburg Actor's Guild's production of Rocky Horror in 2011.
In this production, Alexis is both directing and choreographing the musical. She stated, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show is unique and special because of its message: that it's ok to be exactly who you are no matter what."
"It throws off binary gender roles and it is a liberating cry for self-expression," Alexis said.
On doing double duty as both director and choreographer for the show, Alexis replied, "I'm a performer at heart, but, I've loved the show for years, and my goal was do gain the actor's trust and do justice to the show."
Other members of the cast are, Samantha Pelham, Dani Kington, Carter Rice, Jan McGarry, Caroline Peters, Brittan Posey, TJ Johnston, Grant Brown, Rose Montgomery, JoAnna Duquette, Gabrielle Johnston, Alexandro Ramirez-Nagy and Chloe Rader.
Assisting Alexis are musical director, Devin Sudman, assistant musical director, Melanie Wilt, stage manager, Natalie Burkett, costume designers Posey and Carleen Dotson, lighting designer, Mike Grimmer, set designer, Jacob brown, sound designer and technical support person, Tbone McCauley, props person Mindy King and set constructor, Jaxon Meadows.
Prior to Saturday night's late night performance, a Halloween party will be hosted in the lobby of Stuart's Opera House starting at 8 p.m. This party will be open to the public regardless if they have a ticket to the performance or not. Wearing costumes to the party is encouraged.
Tickets for Thursday night's show are buy one get one 50% off using code: OPENINGNIGHT. Tickets for Sunday night's show are 50% off using the code: SUNDAYFUNDAY. Tickets are regularly priced between $17 and $35.
Also, bags of interactive props that can be used during the performance will be sold for $5 before the curtain goes up.
Due to the mature nature of the Rocky Horror picture Show-Live! audience members must be 18 to attend a performance.
For more information on getting tickets visit https://stuartsoperahouse.org.
