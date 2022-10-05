Located at 498 Richland Avenue, Dynasty Restaurant serves traditional and American-style Chinese food on a takeout only basis every Tuesday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Katie Ko has worked at the restaurant for ten years. She stated, “I like that we mostly serve local customers and some college students.” Ko added, “I see a lot of the same customers coming back again and again and that’s a good feeling.”

