Located at 498 Richland Avenue, Dynasty Restaurant serves traditional and American-style Chinese food on a takeout only basis every Tuesday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Katie Ko has worked at the restaurant for ten years. She stated, “I like that we mostly serve local customers and some college students.” Ko added, “I see a lot of the same customers coming back again and again and that’s a good feeling.”
Ko noted that one of Dynasty’s busiest times is during the week around lunch time. Ko stated that this is because, “The customers here really like our lunch specials.”
Some of the restaurant’s most popular lunch specials include Sweet & Sour Chicken, Sesame Chicken, Kung Pao Chicken and Beef & Broccoli. All Dynasty’s lunch specials are served from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m and come with rice and a soup and are all priced under $9.
As for Dynasty’s dinner choices, they offer a selection of appetizers that include Spring Rolls, Egg Rolls, 6 Pan-Fried Dumplings, 6 Fried Wontons , 6 Fried Shrimp and 6 Crab Ragoons that all range in price from $1.75-$6.95.
Their choice of dinner entrees include poultry, beef, seafood and pork that all come in a variety of ways-from General Tao’s Chicken and Mongolian Beef to Szechuan Shrimp and Moo Shu Pork.
All the dinner selections at Dynasty Restaurant range in price from $10.95-$15.95.
However, if you’re a vegetarian, this restaurant offers you a choice of 16 different items that include Szechuan Mixed Vegetables, General Tao’s Bean Curd, Braised Tofu with Black Mushrooms and Eggplant with Garlic that all range in cost from $9.95-$14.95.
Also, unlike other Chinese restaurants, Dynasty offers a special menu for customers who are watching their weight. Some of the items offered on their Diet Menu include Steamed Mixed Vegetables, Steamed Chicken with Mixed Vegetables, Steamed Shrimp with Broccoli and Steamed Broccoli.
The selections from the diet category all fall within the $9.95-$12.95 price range and come with their respective sauces on the side.
Since 2012, Dynasty restaurant has been offering Athens area residents a vast selection of Chinese dishes — all of which are prepared from start to finish on an in-house basis.
Ko added that, “the restaurant’s location always has plenty of parking available-which is good if customers are in a hurry.”
The crowd-sourced review site, Yelp, gives Dynasty Restaurant four out of five stars. One review written by Geoff D. of Athens, OH stated, “Dynasty is our go-to for many reasons. It’s quick, affordable, it has dished that go beyond the Americanized version of Chinese food, and its proprietors are always welcoming.”
For more information on Dynasty restaurant-or to get a more detailed look at their full menu- visit https://dynastymeal.com.
Since Dynasty Restaurant does not offer any delivery service, customers can place a carryout order by calling either 740-249-4087 or 740-249-4317.
