If you’re cruising through The Plains, and you could use a bite to eat, then there’s a popular restaurant you should know about where the only thing fuller than your plate will be the parking lot!
Located at 105 N. Plains Rd. The Plains, Gigi’s Country Kitchen specializes in serving traditional comfort food in an atmosphere long-time customer, Jason Johnson describes as, “always friendly and very homey.”
Owner Travis Brand opened the restaurant in 2011. Now, eleven years later, Gigi’s still serves breakfast, brunch and lunch every Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m to their legions of loyal customers.
Courtney Hanning has been a waitress at Gigi’s for four years. She first started coming there with her parents when she was younger. She remembered how, “we always kept coming back here because the food was so good.”
One of the aspects that makes working at Gig’s so fulfilling for Hanning is the sense of camaraderie she and her coworkers have developed. She described how, “There are times when things here can get very chaotic. But, everyone who works here really has each other’s backs and we just make it all work.”
She added, “I’ve had jobs in other restaurants and ours is the most efficient kitchens I’ve ever worked in.”
Hanning especially enjoys interacting with GiGi’s repeat customers-many of whom dine there three times a day. She went on to say, “We see so many of our customers so often it feels like they’re our best friends. They’re just good people to be around.”
Nelsonville, resident Johnson has been a loyal GiGi’s customer for five years. What keeps him coming back to the restaurant? He stated, “The staff is really nice and the food is always great.”
Johnson highly recommends the Great Start breakfast combo that included two eggs any style served with hash browns or home fries, a choice of crispy bacon, ham or sausage with a side of toast for $9.49.
A customer who only wanted to be identified as “Craig” comes all the way from West Virginia to eat at Gigi’s. Since his job requires him to travel a lot, Craig makes it a point to stop by the restaurant when he’s in the area.
What’s Craig’s favorite menu item at Gigi’s? He replied, “Since there’s so many good choices on the menu, I like to try something different every time I’m here.”
If you enjoy a good home cooked breakfast, Gigi’s also offers everything from buttermilk pancakes, french toast and monkey bread, to speciality omelets like Gigi’s Signature Omelet. This is a classic omelet stuffed with a combination of ham, green peppers, onions, cheddar jack cheese and hash browns for under $10.
Another popular breakfast selection is the Boss Hog. This includes two eggs any style, 3 bacon strips, a sausage patty, hash browns or home fries and a choice of toast or a half order of biscuits and gravy for $10.49.
As for the restaurant’s lunch menu, Gigi’s offers a selection of salads, original burgers and sandwiches that are all priced under $12. They also offer soups, side dishes and an assortment of different pies and cakes and soft drinks.
However, Gigi’s is more famous locally for their daily specials — the most popular of which is served every Wednesday. This meal is their famous homemade chicken & noodles that comes with mashed potatoes, corn and a roll for under $10.
This inspiration for starting the restaurant was Brand’s beloved grandmother, Sue Craig aka “Gigi.” He remembers her as a driving force in his life who helped guide him from a rebellious teenager into the successful member of the community he is today.
How big was Sue Craig’s heart?
Well, in 2006, Sue was diagnosed with cancer. In response, she set up a foundation that raised money to help people in desperate financial situations pay for their treatments.
She was also an active member of the League of Women Voters and was presented with the Clermont County Civic Award in 2007.
When Brand announced that he was interested in starting a local restaurant, his grandmother immediately went to work researching different chains and potential locations.
Sadly, in 2008 Craig passed away before her grandson’s dream had been realized.
On Gig’s menu, there’s a special section dedicated to Sue, in which Brand states, “I couldn’t think of a better way to honor the incredible impact she made in my life and the lives of so many others, then to name the restaurant after her.”
Currently, the user review site, Yelp, gives Gigi’s four and a half stars out of five. One reviewer — Laura H. from Parkersburg, WV — posted, “I have never seen a kitchen put out food so fast! The service was fantastic too.”
Another reviewer — Chris N. from Springfield, OH — shared, “If you’re looking for a lunch spot that is basic-but basis done right-hit this spot!”
To find out more about Gigi’s Country Kitchen call 740-797-4500 or visit their official Facebook page at, https://www.facebook.com/gigiscountrykitchenOH/.
