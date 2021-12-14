After five years of discussion and debate, Athens City Council on Monday passed a package of ordinances regulating short-term rentals despite calls for the issue to be tabled until the body's new session — and allegations that Council Member Chris Fahl had withheld information about a possible amendment.
Council has looked at short-term rentals — private residences that function like a hotel or bed-and-breakfast — since the issue first arose in 2016. Council considered similar legislation produced from the Athens Planning Commission in early 2020.
Proponents of short-term rentals, including Council Members Sarah Grace and Arian Smedley, say that regulating short-term rentals will bolster the city's hotel tax revenue, increase opportunity for low-income homeowners and impose a regulatory structure on a market that already exists in Athens (Airbnb currently lists more than a dozen properties in Athens).
Although a majority of Athens residents at the meeting spoke against the legislation or asked council to delay its passage until council's new session in 2022, the ordinance passed with only Micah McCarey voting against it.
The law of the land
According to the new laws governing the requirements of short-term rentals, people who are resident owners of a home anywhere in the city can receive a permit allowing them to accommodate guests for less than 30 days. Nonresident property owners can have no more than three adult renters, plus related children, staying for less than 30 days. Additionally, nonresidents' homes must be located either on an R-1 (residential zone) lot that borders an R-2, R-3 zone, or B-zone; or the home must front East State Street, Carpenter Street, Lancaster Street or Columbus Road in Athens.
Most residential neighborhoods in Athens are zoned as R-1, the lowest density residential area. However, parts of Uptown, the Ohio University campus, and much of the student housing surrounding Mill Street is zoned as R-3, which allows for more dense housing.
R-2 zones in Athens include portions of West State and West Washington streets, as well as another small area on the south side off Richland Avenue.
Showing receipts
During floor discussion, Athens resident Alan Swank said he had email correspondence between Fahl and Council Clerk Debbie Walker that, he said, shows Fahl withheld information from Council about an amendment suggested by City Law Director Lisa Eliason.
Swank will replace Fahl on the council in 2022, having defeated her in the May 2021 primary.
At a Dec. 6 city council meeting, Swank asked for clarification about whether the resident owner must remain on site during the stay; he also provided examples of Airbnbs that would qualify as owner-occupied without the owner being present. Fahl said at the time that “we talked about that today with the law director and she feels that there's really no problem with the wording.”
Swank gave the Athens NEWS a copy of an email dated Dec. 3, in which Walker told Fahl that “since the public has expressed concern about whether the owner must be present during a short term (sic) rental period, Lisa has recommended the following amended language.” Based on those recommendations, Walker provided language that could be added to the ordinance to include a stipulation that the owner must be present during the stay. She also noted that she did not believe Fahl “will have any problem getting the (6) votes needed to amend the Planning Commission’s recommendation.”
The email Swank sent to the NEWS shows that Eliason forwarded the Dec. 3 email chain to Swank on Dec. 9.
Swank said he had individually contacted other members, and one responded that they were not aware of Eliason’s recommendation.
Swank said it was clear that Fahl had no intention to follow Eliason's recommendation. “We all stood here and sat here last Monday night and this was withheld from all seven of you,” Swank told the council.
Near East side resident Jack Stauffer told council that the email revealed what he believed to be evidence proving that the entire ordinance was built on deceit.
“I find it very troubling about Chris' deception and omission of our city attorney's recommendation — this should have been shared with the public and most importantly should have been shared with her fellow members,” Stauffer said. “That omission was fuel for thought for other members and without, it appears it was her full intention to withhold this and let council vote without Lisa’s recommendation.
“I'm not going to use the word 'crooked' on her, but I'm damn sure not going to say 'straightforward.' Now the entire process has been tainted, soiled, and now Chris has dirt on her hands.”
Stauffer urged council to table the resolution until the question of the owner's presence during a guest's stay could be answered.
Council Member Jeffrey Risner asked Eliason if the contents of the email constituted an official legal recommendation or only a suggestion.
“It was just a suggestion to address some of the concerns of the public and was a suggestion I made to member Fahl," Eliason said. "It wasn’t a mandate by any means. She could have proposed it or not have proposed it, and she chose not to propose it.”
Eliason added that the suggestion was intended to reflect residents' concerns, and the term “resident owner” — which is used in the legislation — is defined in the tax code and elsewhere.
Fahl said in an interview Tuesday that it is "unfortunate that some people don't understand how legislation is made." She said dialogue between lawmakers and officials happens all the time, and the email was a part of research on questions raised by residents.
“It wasn't some kind of conspiracy theory — Athens is better than that,” Fahl said. “Some people don’t realize they speak from a lot of privilege.”
Eliason said she forwarded the correspondence to Swank in an email conversation between Swank, Eliason and Code Enforcement Director David Riggs that began on Dec. 8. Swank had asked for the definition of 'owner-occupied' and Riggs had responded with an entry from Merriam-Webster's dictionary.
Misunderstanding of the definition of 'owner-occupied' added to confusion during Monday's meeting, Eliason said.
“(Language about) owner-occupied was not in the ordinance, I think it got confusing,” Eliason said.
'Grasping at straws'
Rob Delach was one of two Athens residents who spoke in support of the legislation. The other was Delach's wife.
Delach accused opponents of the regulations of “grasping at a straw,” and "focusing on a very minor detail” that is “not consequential to implementation.”
“This has not been done in a back room — it has been out in public for years,” Delach said.
Delach claimed that if the ordinance package wasn't passed Monday, a “new council” would not take up the issue again because it is controversial. The 2022 council will include all current members except Fahl and Smedley, who did not seek reelection. They will be replaced by Swank and Solveig Spjeldnes, respectively.
“To me, it would be a waste of all the effort that has gone into this,” Delach said.
McCarey said that while he generally supports short-term rentals and sees the opportunity they can provide, he voted against the legislation because he was “sensitive to the concerns folks have about the process — and having enough time to get the ordinance in as strong a shape to address varying or competing concerns.”
“In (Monday’s) case you heard the voices of folks, ‘We’d like new eyes and perspectives on this in the new year,’ and I believe when community members are asking for more time for dialogue and additional input for different perspectives, it is worth doing what we can,” McCarey said.
Now that the ordinance has passed and will be law, McCarey said he will monitor the situation and suggest changes as necessary.
“I hope people who had reservations and took the time to share them will continue to provide feedback about how this is going, and I'm looking forward to supporting this from a city and safety perspective,” McCarey said. “I respect the vote of the council and I respect the concerns citizens and council members alike have shared.”
