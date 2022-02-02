Suzie Prange loves animals, especially those of the wild variety. That makes her work at the Appalachian Wildlife Research Institute a dream job.
Prange is a wildlife biologist who has studied bobcats, raccoons, flying squirrels and several other animals. Her latest effort involves gray foxes. As you might guess, much of her activity is outdoors, largely in the Appalachian region of Ohio. Otherwise she operates out of her Athens-area home.
Prange founded AWRI because of a desire to have her own research institute. She wanted “to do the research that I felt was important and needed to be done.”
Her focus these days on gray foxes is because the animal’s numbers “have declined precipitously in Ohio.” Ditto for other Midwest states.
What she’s discovered so far indicates the gray fox population is falling because the animal faces competition from an invasion of coyotes and because of disease from raccoons, which are growing in numbers.
A third cause was a record high killing of gray foxes because of high pelt prices back in the early 1980s ,when nearly 30,000 pelts sold in Ohio. The carnage was such that these days Prange estimates the number of pelts is in double digits.
She reports this “perfect storm” of factors reduced gray fox populations below a critical point and inbreeding might have started to occur. As a result, foxes became more susceptible to disease and more likely to die.
She writes that the research continues with DNA testing “to seek evidence for a lack of genetic diversity, the consequences of which might also include smaller litters, increased pup mortality, and the potential expression of (harmful) recessive genes.”
Prange is attempting to document the distribution and numbers of gray foxes in Ohio and other states, which will help identify any genetic problems. But that’s proving to be difficult.
“The biggest thing folks can do to help us help gray foxes is to report sightings,” said Prange. “We desperately need to fill out our distribution map for gray foxes in Ohio and sightings will help us do that.”
She asks that folks interested in helping send her an email (suzie.prange@appalachian-wri.com) or a private message on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/awriohio).
“We need the date and location,” she said. “Coordinates are best but direction and distance to the nearest road intersection would be great, or even just county and township.”
Before studying foxes, Prange spent a lot of time working with bobcats. Her efforts there go back several years to when she was with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and part of a team of researchers. She continues to amass trail camera pictures of bobcats to “help me answer a number of auxiliary questions to the fox issue, including how bobcats are affecting the local carnivore community.”
Prange is originally from Alabama and it was there that she developed an interest in wildlife and nature.
“We lived in the suburbs (of Mobile), but a wooded area with a creek ran behind our house (and) it was my salvation,” she has written. “I asked for mammal and bird field guides for my birthdays, along with any other books about wild animals or nature.”
Her parents obliged and she used the books until the pages fell out.
“My initial wildlife education consisted of climbing over the back fence and spending hours in the woods identifying birds and mammals,” she said. “I overheard my parents telling my grandparents that it was certainly a phase and I would grow out of it (but) I didn’t.”
Prange’s journey to Athens included stops at the University of South Alabama, where she studied flying squirrels; the University of Missouri, where she researched urban raccoons in the Chicago area; and Ohio State University, where she used radio collars to learn more about skunks and coyotes.
“Finally, I landed in Athens, where I worked for the ODNR for over 10 years,” she said. “However, my dream was to have my own research institute.”
The dream was realized in 2019 “and I couldn’t be happier.” She functions as executive director and lead scientist of the Appalachian Wildlife Research Institute and gets support from four other scientists.
Prange is also an adjunct faculty member at Ohio University in the Department of Biological Sciences.
The stated mission of AWRI is “to conduct and present conservation research on threatened wildlife in Ohio.” By determining the mechanism of the decline, Prange can develop potential methods to reverse it.
A second mission of AWRI is “to provide education and conservation recommendations for both public and private land owners.”
Paying for this work is not easy.
“We are privately funded by grants and by private citizens that care about wildlife,” said Prange. She points out AWRI is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit institution and donations are tax deductible.
