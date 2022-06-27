June 29, 2012, is a date Athens residents are sure to remember when the “super derecho” storm hit the area.
Wind speeds were clocked at 85 miles per hour in some places — 10 miles per hour faster than the damaging winds of Hurricane Ike. About 660,000 customers lost power after the unprecedented June storm, compared with 650,000 after Ike in 2008, according to a story in the Athens Messenger following the storm. many AEP of Ohio customers were without power for up to 11 days.
A derecho storm is a long-lived, fast-moving thunderstorm that causes widespread wind damage.
