Storm of 2012

Days before the “derecho” storm of 2012 hit, it had rained in Athens and the ground was soft and a massive wind blew big trees down. Pictured here is an uprooted tree on Richland Avenue taken on June 30. 2012.

 File Photo by John Halley

June 29, 2012, is a date Athens residents are sure to remember when the “super derecho” storm hit the area.

Wind speeds were clocked at 85 miles per hour in some places — 10 miles per hour faster than the damaging winds of Hurricane Ike. About 660,000 customers lost power after the unprecedented June storm, compared with 650,000 after Ike in 2008, according to a story in the Athens Messenger following the storm. many AEP of Ohio customers were without power for up to 11 days.

A derecho storm is a long-lived, fast-moving thunderstorm that causes widespread wind damage.

