The death last week of former Ohio University President Charles Ping, for many, closed the door on a golden time in their personal and professional lives.
“For those of us of a certain age, this man embodies what a university should be. R.I.P., President Ping,” read a tweet from the Ohio Bobcats Hockey Blueline Boosters.
Ping, president of Ohio University from 1975 to 1994, died at his home in Athens on July 27. He was 91.
In interviews and in online comments, those who knew Ping for decades those who met him in passing all described him as a wise and inspirational leader and as a kind and thoughtful man.
“I consider him to be the greatest president of a university that I have ever known,” said Richard Vedder, Distinguished Professor of Economics Emeritus. (And Vedder knows his share—he’s an internationally recognized expert on the economics of higher education who counts Purdue’s Mitch Daniels and Gordon Gee among his friends.)
"He was a philosopher — he was supposed to be interested in truth, beauty, right and wrong," Vedder said. "Charlie was interested in those things, he was very thoughtful, but he was also very good businessman. He was a sound money man. He always had people who could say 'No,' and he backed them up."
Ping's focus was always on students, said Joel Rudy, dean of students from 1976 to 1999. Rudy told the story of the first meeting of the board of trustees after the appointment of business leader Ralph Schey (as in the Schey Sales Center in OU's College of Business) as a member.
"'I don't see anything in the budget materials that deals with the bottom line,'" Rudy recalls Schey telling Ping.
"Charlie sat there for a minute, then said, "Mr. Schey, have you been to any of our commencement ceremonies?' Schey said he hadn't, but he was looking forward to it. Charlie said, 'What I would like or you to do is sit on the platform with the rest of the board and look out over the arena. Watch students as they go across the stage as they to get their diplomas.
"'What I want you to understand is that the bottom line of this institution has been, is, and always will be the students who go across that stage.' It was classic Charlie Ping."
Ping also cared deeply about those who worked for him, Rudy said. As dean of students, Rudy was at the center of various campus controversies and was the subject of many editorials and letters in The Post. He remembered sitting in his office on the second floor of Cutler Hall one day, just staring out the window at Alden Library.
"I turned around to get up and Charlie Ping was sitting there quietly," Rudy said. "I said, 'You scared me to death.' He asked me, 'Are you OK?' I said, 'Yes, I'm fine — why, what’s the problem?' He said, 'Your name has been in the newspaper a couple of times this week, I figure you might have had it.' There were times like that when he would do things that were so touching, so caring, that it made my life a lot easier and I was so deeply appreciative."
"I was privileged to work for him."
I asked members of an OU alumni group on Facebook to share some of their memories of Dr. Ping:
Brian Mitchell, class of 1999
My dad and I were at Homecoming during the bicentennial and they were selling a special bicentennial book [“Ohio University, 1804–2004: The Spirit of a Singular Place”]. I thought that I would buy one for my father (class of 1977) but I didn't want to spend the extra on the autographed copy that were selling. So, I decided to take it upon myself to get the author and the living former and current OU presidents to sign it. I was able to get the author [Betty Hollow] and President [Robert] Glidden to sign it that day but had to mail it to the campus to get Dr. Ping to sign it. While the book happen to be in Athens Dr. Alden was visiting Dr. Glidden. Dr. Ping was kind enough to have one of his staff take the book to Dr. Glidden's on campus house for Dr Alden to sign it. But not only did he take the opportunity to inscribe the book as I had asked he also was kind of to write me and my father a brief note.
Kenny Kerr
On Feb. 2, 1991, my dad, Kenny Kerr Jr. (class of 1941), died. The Kerrs and Pings had just had a wonderful Town and Gown 1990 together and a great two decades together. The word had gotten out that our lovely Athens First Presbyterian Church was not large enough to house those coming to comfort our mother. The Pings and [OU] offered Memorial Auditorium to house those attended and asked if Dr. Ping could speak to comfort all that came....We walked with a little spring in our step across the Campus Green to celebrate at the old Baker Center. Thank you, Dr. and Mrs. Ping and OUr Ohio University for the honor. Go Bobcats."
Anne Gruber-McCarthy, vice president, Class of 1993
We met with him to discuss our senior class gift. We wanted to start a recycling program for the university and he was supportive even though we felt some pressure to do other things with the $24K we raised. It makes me very proud to return to campus and see how the recycling program has grown into what it is today.
Sue Hachten, class of 1979
I arrived on campus with Dr. Ping in the fall of 1975. As Panhellenic President, I served on Student Senate and some presidential-appointed committees, so was fortunate to have had several interactions with Dr. Ping. My parents never went to college. At a graduation gathering he organized, he told my parents that he had tried to keep me at OU with a job offer (which was true). I don't think I ever saw my parents so proud. Still brings tears to my eyes. That was the kind of man he was.
James Daniels, West Green resident advisor, 1981–83
Each West Green staff put on skits at an all-campus res-life pre-opening event that Dr. Ping and other administrators attended. Treudley Hall, our freshman women's building, did a skit that had one RA appear with a pillow stuffed under her shirt singing "Don't mess with James" (referring to James Hall, the freshman men's building) to the tune of The Twelve Days of Christmas. Dr. Ping watched and laughed at all the skits. He approached the microphone to offer his words for the evening and said, "By the way, my middle name is James."
Also that night, Sargent Hall, my upper-class coed building, did a skit based on the old telephone game: one person reports a message and the next person goofs it up. The message started with Dr. Joel Rudy wanting to institute "bed checks." The next person reported "checkered beds," the next "blank checks," etc., etc. ending with "bad sex." A Sargent RA playing the role of Dr. Ping popped out from under a checkered bed sheet to report, "There's no such thing as bad sex!" Dr. Ping reported that while the young man did not look much like him, he agreed.
It showed us that Dr. Ping was willing to have a good time with us, even if we poked a little fun at him. He was always supportive.
Phil Campbell, class of 1991
He said hello to me and Dana Holt (both ’91) on a crowded street near Alden library one day. We had mixed emotions — first, “That was so cool!” Then, because of his deep, commanding voice: “We better behave because he knows who we are.”
Craig Greenlee, president, Student Senate, 1985–86
About midway through fall quarter I received a call that President Ping wanted to meet with me. Turns out he was concerned about my studies and gave me a key to his private study in Alden Library to use whenever I wanted. I have many great memories of Dr Ping, I always felt as though he truly cared. On graduation morning my parents and I were invited to Dr Ping’s house for breakfast. He was so humble and genuine, I will always remember how special he and Joel Rudy made my parents feel that day.
Mark Braam, class of 1983
On the night before the 1983 graduation ceremony, my parents, grandmother and I attended an outdoor gathering at the OU Inn for the grads. We were so early that, for a while, we were almost the only ones there. Someone tapped me on the shoulder. I turned ... and found Dr. Ping's face 4 inches from my own. 'Hi, I'm Charles Ping, president of the university.' Tongue-tied, I silently shook his hand. My almost-deaf and very thirsty grandmother leaned in and chirped, 'Hi! It's about time you got here. I will have an iced tea, please.' Dr. Ping guffawed, pulled up a chair, and then chewed the ear off of my family for about 5 minutes ... after making sure first that a waitress got my grandmother her iced tea.
Jenny Harper Himmelman, class of 1984
What I remember most about President Ping was seeing him walk around campus, particularly College Green. A tall man and I a much shorter 5'2", shy student. When our paths crossed, he always made eye contact and said hello. Those small gestures made a big impression on me. I wanted to call him "Chuck" or say "Hi Chuck" but never did! Also, I loved walking by their beautiful house on Park Place. The lights were always on and a busy house (I was not stalking!). I loved the fact this house was so close to the green/administrative buildings- almost like he had an eye on things. On occasion, a few friends did stop by the house, knocked on the door and asked some questions — which were answered the best he or Mrs. Ping knew and with patience!
David Gaul, class of 1988, MED 1991
Somehow, he knew what my name was. If I ever saw him, regardless of location and/or situation, he would say “Hello David.” Called me by my first name and I would respond “Hello, President Ping.” Such a small thing. But there are so many implications in this small gesture. I appreciated the interaction and had/have a great deal of respect for the man.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.