Cat and dog food

Pictured are some dog and cat supplies that are getting ready to be shipped to the Ukraine as part of Little Wing Relief’s efforts to aid this war torn country.

 Photo Courtesy of Holly Dallman

A local charitable organization that’s preparing to send supplies to the Ukraine is in desperate need of cat and dog food.

Little Wing Relief (LWR) is a grass roots humanitarian group that has been collecting food, medical supplies and a variety of other items that are urgently needed by the Ukrainian people.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments