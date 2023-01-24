A local charitable organization that’s preparing to send supplies to the Ukraine is in desperate need of cat and dog food.
Little Wing Relief (LWR) is a grass roots humanitarian group that has been collecting food, medical supplies and a variety of other items that are urgently needed by the Ukrainian people.
Recently, this group sent their first shipment of supplies by ship to this war-torn country
Holly Dallman is one of LWR’s founders. She stated, “The Ukrainian people were so grateful for the first load of supplies we sent over. But, since the war over there isn’t showing any signs of coming to an end, they are still going to need more supplies.”
Dallman specified that, “Right now they’re in desperate need of cat and dog food. We sent some in the first shipment of supplies. But, it all had to be rationed out-which means that not everyone who needed food for their pets might have gotten some.”
On September 20, 2022, an article published on npr.org reported that, as a result of Russia invading Ukraine, thousands of cats, dogs and farm animals were forced to be abandoned by their owners. Now, the majority of these displaced animals have been forced to fend for themselves.
“That’s why we need to get more cat and dog food over there as soon as possible.” Dallman stated. However, she noted that, “Instead of one bag of more expensive, name brand, pet food, we’re asking for people to buy cheaper brands.”
She explained, “For the price of one bag of expensive pet food, someone could buy two-or maybe even three- bags of something cheaper-which could feed a whole lot more hungry cats and dogs.”
Some other pet-oriented supplies that LWR is asking for are cat and dog leashes, collars and flea control medications.
In addition, sleeping bags, personal hygiene supplies, boots and baby supplies-such a diapers-are also needed ASAP.
In regard to non-perishable food items, LWR is asking for items such as, bags of rice, and high protein, backpacking-oriented kinds of foods.
Dallman added, “The Ukrainian soldiers also really need baby wipes. Since they can’t take a bath while they’re on duty, using baby wipes in the only way they have to clean themselves.”
Hand warmers and heat sources-like kerosene heaters-are also on LWR’s wish list. But, due to shipping protocols, any kerosene heaters that are donated must be brand new and free of any kind of flammable residue.
At the moment, LWR hopes to send their second shipment of supplies to the Ukrainian people at the end of the first week in February.
Dallman described the amount of support LWR has received as “heartwarming.” She recalled how, “From the very beginning, the response to our group has been great. So many people have stepped up and made some really generous donations. One man even donated a generator and a wood stove!”
For Dallman, the most rewarding part of creating LWR, “has been finding out how much hope our group has given the Ukrainian people. Because, right now, they really need to know that someone cares about them.”
Anyone planning to make a donation can drop them off at the rear side of the Market on State mall. Little Wing Relief’s address is 1006-C East State Street. Their current hours of operation are Tuesday through Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.
