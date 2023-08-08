OhioHealth Hospice Memorial will host a shadowbox workshop from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 22 at 444 W. Union St., Suite C, Athens.

This is a hands-on workshop that will help participants express grief in a creative way. Participants will be given assistance to make a shadowbox to remember and honor deceased loved one(s). The deceased do not need to have been on hospice. This event is free and open to the public.


  

Recommended for you

Load comments