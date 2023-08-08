OhioHealth Hospice Memorial will host a shadowbox workshop from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 22 at 444 W. Union St., Suite C, Athens.
This is a hands-on workshop that will help participants express grief in a creative way. Participants will be given assistance to make a shadowbox to remember and honor deceased loved one(s). The deceased do not need to have been on hospice. This event is free and open to the public.
