A Logan man died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in neighboring Hocking County last week.
Deceased is Benjamin Welch, 40.
The crash occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27 and occurred on U.S. Rt. 33 near milepost 6 in Hocking County, the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
According to the patrol, a 2012 Nissan Altima, driven by Benjamin Welch, 40, of Logan, was reportedly traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Rt. 33. A 2007 Jeep Patriot, driven by Kelsey Brown, 20, of Logan, Ohio was traveling eastbound on US33 and was struck head-on by Welch's vehicle.
Brown was flown from the scene by Med-Flight to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries. Welch was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Hocking County Coroner Dr. David Cummin, the Patrol's release stated.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Hocking County EMS, Logan Fire Department, Logan Police Department, Ohio Department of Natural Rescources, ODOT and Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.
This crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.