A Logan man died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in neighboring Hocking County last week.

Deceased is Benjamin Welch, 40.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27 and occurred on U.S. Rt. 33 near milepost 6 in Hocking County, the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to the patrol, a 2012 Nissan Altima, driven by Benjamin Welch, 40, of Logan, was reportedly traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Rt. 33. A 2007 Jeep Patriot, driven by Kelsey Brown, 20, of Logan, Ohio was traveling eastbound on US33 and was struck head-on by Welch's vehicle.

Brown was flown from the scene by Med-Flight to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries. Welch was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Hocking County Coroner Dr. David Cummin, the Patrol's release stated.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Hocking County EMS, Logan Fire Department, Logan Police Department, Ohio Department of Natural Rescources, ODOT and Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.

This crash remains under investigation.

