Athens Recreation Advisory Board expressed deep concern Thursday to the new Arts, Parks and Recreation director about what they said was a major disconnect between city administration and the advisory group.
The members in attendance grilled recently-hired Director Katherine Ann Jordan, questioning the city’s hiring process for the position and saying they felt like the group was not being considered in decision making.
Jordan has been APR director for two weeks and was previously appointed to the Advisory Board in January 2021. Athens City Council voted in early October to approve a 34% raise from the base salary, after rejecting an attempt to expedite the process in September.
Hiring process concerns
Recreation Advisory Board Chair and incoming City Council Member Alan Swank said he supported Jordan as director, but described the hiring process as a “cluster” and a "mess."
The Athens NEWS previously reported the concerns around Jordan’s hiring process, including the lack of input provided from advisory boards and council members, as well as Jordan’s apparent personal connections to Athens Mayor Steve Patterson.
Swank pointed to a provision in the Athens city code that states the advisory board should “advise the administration in matters relating to the job qualifications and employment of personnel in the Athens City Recreation Department.”
“We asked to be included in the interviews before we even knew you had applied — and we were flat-out denied,” Swank said. “I’m supportive of you, as director of this program, as a lay person and on Jan. 1 as a City Council member. The process was a mess — and it was a slap on the face."
Jordan acknowledged that there were frustrations with the process, but said she had no control over her own hiring and that “the past is the past.”
“From my end of the interviewing process, and that selection process, it was robust,” Jordan said. “I’ve been through a lot of interviews and so whenever I hear people who have voiced frustrations about the process, I have to accept and understand that. But it does make me feel like (criticism) can be very personal as well.”
Advisory Board Member Brandon Thompson said he was glad Jordan was selected for the position, but hoped to see more transparency going forward and in future hirings.
“What if we repeat this whenever you leave to ascend to the presidency, or whatever, will we use the same process?” Thompson said. “You want to have the biggest process, and maybe you still win out, I don’t know, but it doesn’t help us for the future because it always sends us back to the same places.”
The city received 42 applications for the position from across the country. Patterson has said that the selection was then whittled down to a few candidates.
Jordan's last nonacademic professional experience was in 2013, when she was an “environmental education intern” at the Sandy Creek Nature Center in Athens, Georgia, while she was a graduate student at the University of Georgia, according to her resume.
Jordan earned a bachelor's degree in recreation management from Appalachian State University, a master's in recreation and leisure studies from the University of Georgia and a doctorate in parks, recreation, and tourism management from Clemson University, as well as a postdoctoral fellowship in recreation, parks, and tourism at Indiana University–Bloomington, according to her resume. She was a graduate assistant at both UGA and Clemson.
Feeling uninvolved
Members also said they felt they had no input on decision-making. Swank asked Jordan if the Advisory Board was a "proactive" group or a "reactive" one. The Recreation Advisory Board consists of seven volunteer members appointed by the mayor and confirmed by City Council.
"What's our role? Why are we here?" Swank asked.
Jordan said she views the Advisory Board as a "resource" to the director and the city.
"I don't see reaction as, 'Hey this is something we'd like to do, let's get your thoughts,' and that's more proactive," Jordan said.
Swank responded that Jordan had described a reactive role, in which the city brings its decisions to the board instead of involving the board from a project's inception.
"'We're going to spend money on this, we're going to spend money on that,'" Swank said. "Things the board never talked about."
Jordan said things brought to the Board are often just ideas the city would like input on.
Board member Travis Gatling said he was “appalled” at the city's proposal to spend $500,000 on renovations to the West Side Park — including dugouts, paving new parking lots and improving the restrooms — without a single consultation with the Advisory Board.
“My first reaction was, ‘Wow, thanks for sharing, now I know,’” Gatling said. “But the other part of me was, ‘Well, what’s new?’ That’s how it’s been done. We were left out of this, we had no knowledge.”
Jordan said she hopes she can bring transparency and involvement to the Recreation Advisory Board.
“One of my goals is to improve communication among all — or to make it where I would like to see communication happen,” Jordan said. “And make sure that you do feel valued as a resource, because I certainly see you as a resource.”
Former director demonstrated "inaction"
Jordan said that the West Side Park project arose from “inaction” and “not clear leadership” by previous director Terri Moore that forced the city to “step in and make a decision.”
When the Athens City Pool closed prematurely over the summer, Patterson said the problem resulted from a breakdown of communication between the department and the city.
Swank took exception to Jordan’s comment about Moore.
“That’s an unfair comment about someone who’s not even here,” Swank said. “I’m going to call you out on that. That’s unfair. And unsubstantiated. That’s a matter of opinion and I think it’s inappropriate.”
Jordan apologized, saying she did not mean disrespect to Moore.
“I thank you for calling me on that,” Jordan said. “I can see exactly what you’re saying and thank you for calling me on that.”
In an August interview with WOUB, Moore said the miscommunication was not on her end, but rather administration's, saying that she had been "voicing her concerns about staffing shortages in the Arts, Parks & Recreation Department for well over a year and a half.”
Mayoral no-show
Athens Mayor Steve Patterson was invited to the meeting, but did not attend. The meeting was originally scheduled for Oct. 21 but was rescheduled due to scheduling conflicts among members.
According to an email obtained by public record, Patterson acknowledged he would attend the Oct. 21 meeting. Swank rescheduled the meeting to Nov. 4 on Oct. 18, notifying the board, Jordan and Patterson by email. An agenda for the meeting was posted to the city’s website on Tuesday.
Patterson could not be reached for comment by publication time.
Jordan said it was possible that the rescheduling created a conflict with Patterson’s schedule.
“But I think that we should request that … we (meet with Patterson) for the next meeting,” Jordan said.
Gatling expressed frustration at the administration's absence, saying he was hoping the meeting "was going to be a conversation where they could really answer some questions for us."
"And that concerns me because it puts you on the spot," Gatling said. "So that concerns me — how much do they got your back? We got your back. But how much do they have your back?"
It seemed like the city was not interested in listening to anybody, said board member Gregory Lavelle. He referred to Patterson's telling a local reporter that if he wanted, he could hire the reporter for the APR director position.
“It’s the three guys that city up in City Hall,” Lavelle said. “It’s Steve (Patterson) and Andy (Stone) and Ron (Lucas). I can walk up to Joe Schmoe on the street and say, 'You’re hired for the position.' I can say, ‘Oh, I want this project done. I don’t have to ask you.’”
The board also expressed frustration with Council Member Ben Ziff, who is the Advisory Board’s Council member representative (although Council Member Micah McCarey was erroneously listed as the representative on the city’s website).
“He’s never come,” Lavelle said.
Ziff was not attached as a recipient of the most recent email from Swank rescheduling the email.
Ziff said he had emailed Swank on Oct. 14, telling him he believes there was a miscommunication about his role on the board, with Ziff believing he was serving on the Board in his own capacity.
“I didn't realize this was as a representative of the city, I thought it was as Ben Ziff on the Board,” Ziff said. “That's my bad — I didn't understand the magnitude of it.”
He added that the Board meetings take place while he is working at Donkey Coffee, meaning he cannot make most meetings. For that reason, he said in an email to Swank that he should resign from the board due to scheduling conflicts, but has not heard back.
He said he values the work and input of the Board, and feels he is not doing the rest of the members a service with his conflicting schedule obligations.
“They do matter, they help come up with a lot of important decisions to be made,” Ziff said. “I’m sorry to that board, there was a lack of communication.”
Swank could not be reached for additional comment.
This article has been amended to include comment from Ben Ziff.
