In an effort to better serve its readers, the Athens News is seeking readers’ input on what they’d like to see in the publication.

Do you want more entertainment stories? Do you want more coverage of events outside of southeast Ohio? Do you want more features on local businesses to help take the guess work out of weekend planning? Do you miss Dope-a-scope or some of the other features the News ran regularly?


  

