It’s not Halloween, but Ratha Con is the second day on the calendar when Athenians can find an excuse to dress as their favorite superhero, villain or comic book character.
And, it also provides them an opportunity to get to meet those who have portrayed such iconic characters in the past, too.
If you happen to see Batman or Spider Man in either duplicate — or even triplicate — in Athens Saturday, your eyes aren’t deceiving you.
They will be among many other DC and Marvel comic costumes attendees will be wearing to the 11th anniversary Ratha Con convention.
Ratha Con, Athens’ one and only pop culture convention returns this Saturday, April 1 at the Athens Community Center from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Ratha Con is a pop culture convention that has a little bit of everything for everyone.
The event is a celebration of pop culture art in all its many forms: comics, crafts, authors, music, film, costumers, gamers and more. Organizers of the event tout it as a community-wide Ratha Con celebration where people are allowed to come and geek out as much as they want about whatever they want.
Over 50 artists, authors, vendors, and crafters will have their art and wares on display on the convention floor. Shop for everything from rare comic books and collectibles to crocheted Pokémon and geeky jewelry.
Special guests for this year’s event include Patricia Patts, who was the voice of Peppermint Patty on the Peanuts TV Specials from 1979-80 and has been acting since she was six years old. Returning special guest, John Pyka, entertainer and storyteller, will be live podcasting and performing a magic show.
Appearances by the local steampunk group Airship Athena, the 501st costuming group, and several Ohio University student gaming clubs and organizations.
Activities include panels, workshops, performances, and the ever-popular cosplay contest, with three competition levels and a special contest for kids.
The gaming room this year will include game demos, retro video gaming, game tournaments and tabletop gaming.
According to Alyse Carter Schultz, the Ratha Con President. last year’s Ratha Con was the most well-attended event ever and she hopes even more area residents will be at this year’s convention.
“Last year was our biggest year, we had over 800 attendees! We are hoping it wasn’t a post-Covid fluke, and are optimistic for at least that many again,” Carter Schultz said, adding that “Other small local cons have been wildly successful this year so we are hoping for a record turnout! Involvement from Ohio University student organizations has been really helpful in getting the word out and increasing attendance, so we’re very grateful to be working with a lot of student clubs again this year. “
Carter Schultz said they already have more vendors for this weekend’s event compared to 2022.
“Last year we had about eight fewer vendors to add some social distancing space on the convention floor, but we have added those back in this year so we are back up to full capacity for vendors and artists. We have 20 vendors and 35 artist/author tables. We will still provide masks and hand sanitizer to anyone who would like to make use of them,” she said.
Carter Schultz is excited to have Patts guest at this year’s Ratha Con and also detailed several of the other panels and workshops that will be showcased at the event.
“We’re very excited to have her as a guest this year and she will be doing a panel session with a Q&A. We also have several tabletop game developers this year who will be demoing their new games, including demos from one of our sponsors, Rookie Mage Games. They have a kickstarter launching on March 28th for their latest game. We have a variety of panels and workshops, on topics such as Lego Therapy, Cosplaying with disabilities, game publishing, and two different nerdy themed trivia events.
“As always, we have our wildly popular costume contests, one for kids, and three separate skill level competition categories for adults. I am always incredibly impressed by our cosplayers and I can’t wait to see the costumes this year,” Carter Schultz said.
She explained that the event was started by Kelly Lawrence and Emily Prince, who went to a convention in Columbus and said that Athens should have a similar convention.
“The first Ratha Con was very small and it only took up one basketball court at the community center, but we’ve steadily expanded over the past 13 years and now we fill the entire building! This year will be the 11th Ratha Con, although it’s been 13 years since the first one with two years off for COVID, of course,” Carter Shultz said.
Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for Kids 11-17, $8 for college students with valid student ID, and free for kids under 11 with paid adult.
Find out more about Ratha Con at www.therathacon.com, or on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @rathacon. This year’s event is sponsored by Warp Speed Printing, Fiocchi Sword, Chosen Pathways Spiritual Emporium, and Rookie Mage Games.
