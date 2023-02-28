Several questions, ranging from use of landscape features to getting a mixed neighborhood to work together, were asked during the The Ridges Development Strategy Town Hall open to Athens Community members on Tuesday.
Below are paraphrases of some of the questions and answers or comments. Answers were provided by Community Building Partners CEO Joe Recchie. The complete questions and answers appear online at athensmessenger.com .
And so for 30 years, the original land assessment is going to be all they taxes pay for fire, police? No, the improvements are assessed and the school portion goes to the school. So after 30 years, the whole goes to the school system and the county.
Once the project starts, for 15 years, there will not be any tax payments going to the school. After the 15-year period, the school tax portion will start going to the school. After 30 years, the whole tax assessment will go to the school system and the county.
You also have to remember that this is a development period of seven to 10 years. So you will have 15 years where we have all this money coming in for development, but there's no revenue being generated. That will scale up over time, while we move toward that 15-year mark.
The other thing you have to remember is anybody that starts to work or live here is going to start contributing to the city's income tax. The city will see that revenue right away to help support those police and fire services.
It is important to recognize that there is currently no revenue going to the city, to the school or the county. So we're really talking about building a tax base, not diverting a tax base. .. The tax base will exist as a result of the commitment for infrastructure.
Question: With respect to new construction, is there any desire or focus on something like ecohouse or building a highly sustainable housing?
Answer: Yes, we're very interested in that. We actually have designs for it, including the potential to do net-zero energy housing. We do think renewable energy is an important component, both of the existing buildings and any of the new construction. There is such advanced technologies available right now to create in this environment. ... We think that that would both be saleable because the operating costs obviously are lower, and therefore banks should recognize that for qualifying home buyers. We've worked hard on that elsewhere, and we think that that has a lot of merit in this environment, because in particular there's a high sensitivity and awareness of climate change. ... That housing could be a showcase for how to do it and maybe that's a model that could be replicated elsewhere or used in the educational environment.
Question: Can you describe the kind of the condominium structure on this existing historic campus?
Answer: My recommendation is a mixed-use condominium. The reason for that is all of components of the buildings are capable of being independently financed by banks. You have to have a legally defined parcel in order to obtain financing. The financing would come from many sources. So in addition to the New Community Authority and to maintain the look of the whole complex, including the historic landscape and architecture, a condominium declaration works best.
If we were to submit this and had to build public streets everywhere, the whole site would look completely different. The condominium structure is the way to permit multiple legal parcels and multiple sources of financing, some of which would be local bank financing, some of which would be tax exempt bond financing. So there'd be different levels of it, but that model actually interfaces well with the New Community Authority and interface as well with Ohio University, which will continue to own buildings parcels that they're using as part of the whole.
Question: I work at the Voinovich School, and I missed the staff meeting this morning. Will the current buildings still serve the university or will we have to relocate?
Answer: The buildings that Ohio University actually owns and use for programming will continue to be owned and used by the university. There are secondary uses — storage of boats and trailers for instance — we'd have to figure out, with the university, where the appropriate place it for those things. We do have a plan to repurpose those buildings that are being utilized in a secondary nature.
And the nice thing about the project for the Voinovich School and others, as this moves forward, is there will be some limited commercial development. There may be coffee shops, there may be restaurants and you'll be able to have lunch here.
Comment: I appreciate the how complicated and comprehensive your presentation. Connectivity is one of my things that I really think would help you more than you realize. ... Maybe I should point out that in Morgantown, West Virginia University has the personal transit system, a monorail service that have been around since the 1970s that was installed through partnership with Boeing Systems.
That makes it 50 years old. There's more modern ways and computer-controlled ways and things to make (The Ridges) a real center of things instead of an outlier in the community.
But what I really want to talk about is my pet peeve. For 10 years I've been trying to get people to recognize the fact that the Kirkbride plan is a plan, is a theory, is a philosophy.
It was incorporated at more than 30 institutions, many of which have been on the National Register and about 24 of em are still in existence. This building was designed by Levi Scofield, an Ohio architect, and this is one of his absolute gems. There are other things that he's recognized for having done, but probably the only building even similar to (The Ridges) that was ever in existence was in Columbus and has been completely demolished. ...
In the United States, from Washington state to Texas to New Jersey, there are at least 24 Kirkbride campuses. There's one Scofield building of this significance, and I think it should be called for him. I think he should get more recognition. ...
Now, having said that, every one of those things that look a bit like a turret, at one time they had spires on them. They could be restores and incorporated into a modern environmental energy system. ...Those towers could be not just architecturally restored, but functionally useful.
Remark: Thank you for that really valuable insight. On March 2, Parson School Design is doing a class studio on Buildings two, three, and four, imagining its reuse because their dean of design identified this campus as the most valuable of the Kirkbride campuses, because it's a complete campus versus a building. So it kind of echoes what you're saying.
Question: How would the project express the eco-village concept by including community gardening and agriculture?
Answer: Having community gardens makes a lot of sense. There's quite a bit of interest in community agriculture. I know one board of trustees members mentioned that specifically, and gave me a site to look at near Cincinnati where they were built community around it. So I think that's definitely along the lines of what makes sense for homeowners and families as they learn to live more sustainable.
Question: With all the construction and renovation work, is it possible that they give preference to a local company? Columbus isn't that far, and just by economies of scale, they can just undersell projects easily.
Answer: I think that's ideal. In historic preservation that skill level's high, and it's also highly needed throughout the Appalachian community. ... Those skills are well paid skills and they're important for the community. So yes, there's a preference for that and the ability to document the economic development impact on the local economy.
Question: Will there be some kind of full-time position here that helps all these different populations integrate with one another and get along with each other?
Answer: Would somebody facilitate them working together socially? And I think that's true that that would be the case. I also think it happens naturally that there is an intergenerational interest. I very much enjoy every moment I spend with my grandchildren and their friends. I know there's interest in that.
There's volunteerism that comes from it. Seniors living adjacent to a museum are interested in participating as volunteers or knowledgeable of a different generation of artists, I think it's an exciting place for them.
I think it'll happen naturally, but it certainly can be facilitated with a level of social engagement or thought about how to be more inclusive.
So that is really what a New Community Authority does, is it thinks about how people are assimilated and how to facilitate that movement. But I honestly think the movement is natural. It can be accelerated or promoted by thinking it through intentionally, but there's a lot of potential for it.
When you think about our historic neighborhoods, they were really built this way. They had all ages. they had all the economic scales. Some of the most vibrant, invested in neighborhoods around the country are exactly that great combination. So what we certainly want to try to emulate the best of what we see elsewhere, whether it being in an urban environment or a small town environment, but it's worth studying and worth working hard to do intentionally.
Question: How will arts be integrated into this community? How does the plan envision arts fitting into the community?
Answer: The fact that there's, there's a museum here is very significant. ... I imagine, in seeing artists collectives work when there's critical mass and they're sharing, mediums, and they're sharing ideas, and they're sharing thoughts and practices.
There's a lot of synergy that comes from that. I've seen very successfully the lifting of the gallery hop, which used to be a monthly art activity in the city of Columbus. ... The idea of having an affordable live work community for artists that they stick and stay for as long as they want, makes it possible for that kind of collective energy to really germinate and having defining community facility in its broadest sense. The New Community Authority could commission artists to do art within art easements, so that you're walking among art that is integrated into nature just as there's a curation of the natural beauty of the Ridges' site.
There could be that curated experience and it's also economic development which serves the residents of the community. So there's a kind of reciprocity in that a virtuous cycle if you will.
The Dairy Barn is a historic part of the Ridges community. Back in the 1990s it was disassembled and move. I think this is a great opportunity to expand the arts and bring the Dairy Barn and the Ridge back together.
Question: Are there specific breakdowns in the plan about how much will be affordable housing versus market rate?
Answer: If you include the affordable rental housing, I think half of it would be affordable. If you include affordable home ownership, maybe another 10% to 20% of it, and then the remainder would be market rate.
For senior housing, there's a range of affordability. ... So the rule of thumb is the overall community have rents that are set at 60% or less of the median income or the rent is affordable for people at 60% or less of median income. If you can have some units that are set skewed very low that are affordable for folks at 30% of median income that give you the opportunity to rent others at 70% or 80% of the median income. There is a chance to codify some of those percentages into the transfer of the property ownership to the New Community Authority. But that can't be done until the financing is secured.
Question: Do I understand that you said there will be individual market-rate house?
Answer: There actually is no intention to do single-family detached lots. We think that the density would be so low, you'd start eating up land. So it's gentle density, if you will. They're comprised of attached housing that would be put in specific areas that we noted, that we think we think are perfect. ... The plan calls for about 86 attached housing units.
Nicole Bowman-Layton is a staff writer for The Athens Messenger.
