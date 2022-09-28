This year’s Ohio University Purple Gala, a night for those affected by the substance abuse crisis, is set for December 1.
The Purple Gala is an evening of dinner conversation, expert presentations, and entertainment to raise awareness of the substance abuse epidemic and contribute financially to local organizations focused on recovery.
The event is planned by the senior nursing students at Ohio OU with a goal to educate students, faculty, and community members of the very real and growing substance abuse epidemic.
This year, organizers will be supporting The Bassett House in Athens and Perry Behavioral Health in New Lexington. Both of these facilities offer mental health and addiction treatment and other services.
The Purple Gala will be December 1 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. in the Baker Center Ballroom.
For more information, contact Blissann Treffert, Purple Gala External Outreach at bt946719@ohio.edu
