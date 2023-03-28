Athenians for Bodily Autonomy is planning to protest anti-transgender signage on the door and windows of Artifacts Gallery.
The protest starts at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the store located at the intersection of West State and Court streets.
Artifacts Gallery has posted signs that say “Humans Can’t Change Sex” and “Say no to men in women’s sports” as well as “Say no to men in women’s prisons.”
These signs surround another sign that says “Women and girls need to support the Declaration On Women’s Sex Based Rights”.
ABA is a grassroots coalition defending bodily autonomy for all in Athens County. This advocacy group is trans-inclusive and espouses reproductive freedom.
“Our goal for this protest specifically is to encourage the moms in town for OU Mom’s weekend not to shop at Artifacts and display trans joy,” Athenians for Bodily Autonomy spokesperson Ari Faber said.
Artifacts’ owner Amy Mangano said she is ready for the protest.
“Am I ready for a mob of extremist science-deniers to shriek and bawl about a woman saying no to them?” she said. “Am I ready to witness the lobotomized drone of nonsensical statements chanted by sexist degenerates? I’d say no. I’ll never be ready for that. I’ll endure it though because speaking up for women’s and children’s safety is necessary.”
A sign on Artifacts Gallery’s front door says the store will be closing at 4 p.m. Friday “to participate in a women’s rights demonstration.”
Friday is Transgender Day of Visibility, an international event on March 31 dedicated to recognizing the resilience and accomplishments of the transgender community.
In January, more than 100 people held a protest because of the anti-transgender signage at Artifacts Gallery.
Friday’s protest embraces similar themes and seeks to engage through good faith efforts to change minds, teach people. Faber said two different zines will be distributed as well as baked goods and beverages.
“We are writing new chants that are more celebratory and uplifting than what you traditionally see at protests,” Faber said. “We also hope to engage in some good faith conversations with folks who might not have solid opinions formed or who just want to learn more.”
Faber shared some of the tactics the protestors are going to use.
“On Friday we will have a couple of folks holding a giant trans flag in front of Artifacts and in front of the flag we will have a table set up with our zines, additional resources, baked goods, beverages, and two donation jars (1 for ABA and the other for purchasing gender affirming clothing and devices for trans folks in need). On the other three corners, we will have folks leading various chants and helping direct people when they need to cross the street and whatnot so no one gets in trouble for impeding foot traffic uptown,” Faber said. “We are working to have legal observers there again and a safety team as well.”
Mangano said her business has been affected since the last protest in January.
“Yes, no doubt due to the massive smear campaign waged by several uptown businesses against me,” she said. “I’ve had firsthand accounts of people visiting other businesses with Artifacts bags in hand and being shamed and harassed by their staff for doing business with me.”
Mangano said attempts to ruin her business will not succeed. She said her critics are motivated by a desire for validation.
“Is it because some people’s ‘identities’ are dependent on others’ constant affirmation or approval,” she said. “Is it because anyone who dares question their gendered imaginings is a threat to their ‘very existence’? Or is it because they are fixated on attempting to debase me for their own entertainment? Whatever the reason, attempts to ruin me won’t work because, unlike some people, I don’t need validation to know my position is honorable and right.”
Faber said the protestors’ main goal is for Artifacts Gallery business to change owners.
“Long term we would like to see Amy sell the business,” Faber said. “We’re still brainstorming how to accomplish this.”
No matter the consequences, Mangano is going to continue to keep the signs up.
“Absolutely. I will not allow violence and intimidation to overpower objective reality, especially with the dignity and safety of women and children at stake,” she said. “When law and policy start supporting sex-based rights for women instead of the perceived needs of men I’ll consider taking down my signs.”
Mangano said she does not see herself as a victim of cancel culture.
“No, because I haven’t been cancelled,” she said. “I believe I’m getting comeuppance from my own history of internalized misogyny. I’ve thrown a few women under the bus as I was unable to see their humanity amidst my own skewed perceptions. When speaking up for myself against these weak character attacks, I think of these women from my past, as it reminds me of breaking harmful cycles rooted in sexist conditioning. Speaking out amidst this human rights nightmare is my way of making amends to all women in my own way.”
Mangano said speaking out is liberating.
“It’s also liberating to not fear others’ opinions of me and I hope the strength in my stance will allow other women to feel empowered to speak up without fear of retaliation,” she said.
Mangano said citizens should not be held responsible for others’ mental instability through forced reality denialism and society is not obliged to sustain the mental or emotional health needs of the dysphoric. She said the longer sane people stay silent about the blatant sexism and child abuse rampant within the gender industry the more people are going to suffer.
“For those who’ve been conned into compliance by this industry, I feel for them, but the time for blind “kindness” has passed,” she said. “Reasonable people should start speaking up in defense of our free speech rights and the safety of our beloved women and girls. I, and many other good people, will stand with you.”
Mangano dismisses the gossipmongers and believes people share her perspective.
“As far as those who blithely spew gossip about me? It doesn’t bother me much because it keeps the petulant people who feed off gossip away from me and the business. Good riddance,” she said. “Fair and honest people will see through this charade in due time. Hopefully, I’ll still be uptown running my business and enjoying the good people who stop in to say hello.”
Miles Layton is the Ohio Region Editor for the Adams Publishing Group.
