A proposal to reduce AmeriCorps funding by $50 million in 2024 could impact nonprofits serving southeast Ohio, especially the Southeast Ohio Foodbank.

On July 27, the Senate Appropriations Committee approved the Fiscal Year 2024 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor-HHS) Bill. The bill provides $1.26 billion for AmeriCorps, a $50 million decrease in funding as compared to Fiscal Year 2023, according to Voices of National Service, an advocate group for AmeriCorps.


  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments