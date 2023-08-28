A proposal to reduce AmeriCorps funding by $50 million in 2024 could impact nonprofits serving southeast Ohio, especially the Southeast Ohio Foodbank.
On July 27, the Senate Appropriations Committee approved the Fiscal Year 2024 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor-HHS) Bill. The bill provides $1.26 billion for AmeriCorps, a $50 million decrease in funding as compared to Fiscal Year 2023, according to Voices of National Service, an advocate group for AmeriCorps.
Formed in 1993 by then President Bill Clinton, AmeriCorps is a national service program that encourages participants to commit to addressing the needs of their respective communities through volunteer work designed to inspire and encourage civic engagement.
According to Voices for National Service, AmeriCorps engages more than 80,000 Americans ages 18-26 into service every year at 21,600 different nonprofits, schools, public agencies, and community organizations across the country — 500 of which are in the state of Ohio.
One local organization that these proposed budget cuts could impact the most is the Southeast Ohio Foodbank. This program of the Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP) offers emergency food assistance and resource navigation services while striving to combat food insecurity in the area.
Valeria Addis, HAPCAP Public Relations coordinator, said SE Ohio Foodbank currently has two AmeriCorps members who are working to reduce the barriers of accessing nutritious food in Hocking, Athens and Perry counties.
In addition, AmeriCorps workers offer assistance to local citizens in the case of a national emergency, such as the Covid-19 pandemic.
During the pandemic, some of the essential duties local AmeriCorps workers performed included establishing food distribution centers, and documenting and communicating the pandemic’s impact on food security in SE Ohio.
“Without our AmeriCorps workers it would be more difficult to get food into communities who are already underserved, as we would not have the resources to hire direct employees for those positions,” Addis said. “As it stands, we have found recruiting candidates for our AmeriCorps positions to be challenging, and I imagine this would only increase that challenge.”
One person who has benefited from the AmeriCorps program is Quinten Spires, from Carroll. From July 2019–July 2020, Spires was the AmeriCorps Vista for Hocking College in Nelsonville.
The AmeriCorps Vista program aims to alleviate poverty in specific areas of the U.S. by helping local institutions and organizations better serve the needs of the underprivileged and provide them with avenues to escape the cycle of generational poverty.
Spires stated that his primary function at Hocking College was to “make the way for things to get accomplished.” Some of his outreach-oriented duties included training AmeriCorps volunteers, creating content for social media sites to help promote programs at Hocking College, and establishing partnerships with nonprofit organizations and businesses that could benefit Hocking College students.
He recalled that one of the motivating factors that encouraged him to get involved with AmeriCorps was that they offered education awards.
After an AmeriCorps worker completes their term of service, they can receive the Segal AmeriCorps Education Award. This award can be used to repay qualified student loans or to pay current educational expenses — should an AmeriCorps worker plan to further their education.
Looking back, Spires credits his involvement with AmeriCorps with helping to sharpen his job skills.
“Overall, I think the skills I developed in public speaking and organization — along with the relationships I established — have benefitted me the most,” he said.
Spires expressed a deep disappointment for the thousands of prospective AmeriCorps workers who will miss out on the opportunities he got to experience if these proposed budget cuts go through.
Addis echoed Spires’ sentiments, saying, “I hated to hear about these possible budget cuts. Because, AmeriCorps workers do such great work for our community!”
Calls and emails to other local nonprofits on how proposed budget cuts will affect their AmeriCorps workers were not returned in time for this report.
