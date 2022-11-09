Since its inception, Project SEARCH has over 600 sites spanning 42 states and 11 countries.

One of those locations is in Southeast Ohio — which just celebrated its five-year anniversary. This particular location, which operates out of OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens, is the only Project SEARCH branch in Southeast Ohio. Tri-County Career Center, O’Bleness, Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) and Capabilities (another Athens-based organization that aims to help those with disabilities) all make the program what it is today.


