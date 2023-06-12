Pride Month celebrations kicked off last weekend in Athens to much fanfare and community support.
Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance organized a big parade, drag show and a family field day.
“The SEORA board and I would like to thank each participant and attendee who had involvement in this year's Athens Pride Fest,” SEORA President Chris Nevil said. “Every year, our events get bigger and better. We wouldn't be able to do it without our amazing Athens community. We love Athens and will continue to work and grow. Final numbers haven't been received yet, but we do know we raised over $6,000 during Pride for SEORA and that doesn't include the numerous sponsorships we received from many local businesses and corporations. Thank you all!”
SEORA Board member Ari Jay Faber added, "I was at all the events except for the field day Sunday. I was helping with the Appalachian Understories Pride Heritage Tour. I think the weekend was a huge success! I’m so grateful that in today’s world where queer and trans folks are constantly under attack we’re able to host such a celebratory, safe, and welcoming weekend for everyone."
SEORA’s mission is to provide education, support, resources and outreach to the region’s LGBTQ+ population. During the past year, SEORA supported the community through a backpack and clothing giveaway before school started among other forms of local outreach.
SEORA held a Pride parade in support of the LGBTQ+ community Saturday morning in downtown Athens. Many folks participated in the parade, including Mayor Steve Patterson, and both sides of Court Street were lined with supporters.
“We were very impressed with the turnout and support from attendees and participants! All love. No negativity. We look forward to the parade growing even larger in years to come,” Nevil said.
There was even a touch of ABBA music — Voulez-Vous — along with colorful costumes, balloons and much more in the parade. A short video of the parade is included in the online version of this story.
“It was great leading the parade and really heartwarming to feel everyone's love and acceptance," said Nevil, the parade’s grand marshal.
Later on Saturday, Nevil, aka Kazma Knights, joined many drag performers who showcased their talent in front an enthusiastic excited crowd at The Eclipse Company Store.
Hundreds of people, a standing-room only crowd, gave loud applause to performances by Fyre Strm, Miss-Lady Dior, Mystique Monroe, Sabrina Caprice Heartt, Crylee Chimera, Jack Wilburn and Reed Holt.
Sunday, there were three Pride-themed events, beginning with an Appalachian Pride Heritage Walking Tour led by Mickey J. Hart in partnership with Appalachian Understories, the LGBT Center, United Campus Ministry Center and SEORA, who hosted.
SEORA also hosted a Family Field Day with free admission. Rain forced the Pride pool party hosted by the LGBT Center and SEORA at the Athens City Pool to be rescheduled to a later date.
SEORA board member Ari Jay Faber attended all the events except Sunday's field day, as Faber helped with the Appalachian Understories Pride Heritage Tour.
"I think the weekend was a huge success!" Faber said. "I’m so grateful that in today’s world where queer and trans folks are constantly under attack we’re able to host such a celebratory, safe and welcoming weekend for everyone."
In Nelsonville, Pride Month celebrations started with a queer art exhibition — “i want to reach you" — at Majestic Galleries, 20 Public Square. The exhibit, curated by Ohio University MFA candidates and Majestic Galleries members Jacq Garcia and Selena Loomis, will be open through June 25.
The exhibit showcases 12 regionally based artists exploring contemporary queer life. Artworks by Carmelo Amenta, Darian Knapp, Emma Loomis-Amrhein, Felicity Gunn, Jaquelee Chit Yu Chau, Michelle Eisen, Nico Fuentes, Ray Perez, Sarah Doherty, Shockley Traub, Terra Talamh and Veronica Leto will be on view.
Of particular interest to those seeking information on transgender support topics, the LGBT Center will host a series of free virtual lunch-and-learn workshops on Wednesdays in June, and on July 12 and 19, from 12:10-1 p.m. These online events will provide opportunities for people to learn about diversity, equity, and inclusion matters impacting transgender and nonbinary people with the aim of making Athens as welcoming and affirming as possible. Those interested in attending are invited to register online at ohio.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9MsJ5SeGXhzj9c2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.