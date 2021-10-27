AEP donates equipment to Career & Technology Center

Temporary losses of electricity on Athens' east side of Athens are primarily caused by safety protocols set up while AEP Ohio conducts maintenance in the area, according to the company.

AEP Ohio is replacing equipment on a stretch of transmission line from Strouds Run to U.S. 33. To protect workers, the company has adjusted the sensitivity of the electrical circuits, said AEP spokesperson Scott Fuller.

“As that work is being completed, they have the circuit on a more sensitive setting that protects the safety of the worker,” Fuller said. “The fact this keeps happening, that‘s not good either,” Fuller said.

AEP has paused the work to see how to prevent the power flickers, Fuller said. Some of the causes are environmental. For example, a portion of the line under maintenance goes through a heavily wooded area, so AEP may cut back some of the trees on the line. Other problems are more difficult to address.

“One of the more recent outages was a squirrel that was on the line,” Fuller said.

As the affected area includes not only residences but also the East State Street business corridor, the company is looking at rerouting power at some of the businesses there, he said. AEP Customer Affairs team is working with the city.

Line rebuilding and replacing work is hoped to conclude sometime in November, Fuller said.

