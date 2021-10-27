Temporary losses of electricity on Athens' east side of Athens are primarily caused by safety protocols set up while AEP Ohio conducts maintenance in the area, according to the company.
AEP Ohio is replacing equipment on a stretch of transmission line from Strouds Run to U.S. 33. To protect workers, the company has adjusted the sensitivity of the electrical circuits, said AEP spokesperson Scott Fuller.
“As that work is being completed, they have the circuit on a more sensitive setting that protects the safety of the worker,” Fuller said. “The fact this keeps happening, that‘s not good either,” Fuller said.
AEP has paused the work to see how to prevent the power flickers, Fuller said. Some of the causes are environmental. For example, a portion of the line under maintenance goes through a heavily wooded area, so AEP may cut back some of the trees on the line. Other problems are more difficult to address.
“One of the more recent outages was a squirrel that was on the line,” Fuller said.
As the affected area includes not only residences but also the East State Street business corridor, the company is looking at rerouting power at some of the businesses there, he said. AEP Customer Affairs team is working with the city.
Line rebuilding and replacing work is hoped to conclude sometime in November, Fuller said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.