The brave of heart once again took a dip in a freezing cold Lake Snowden in the fourth annual Polar Plunge.
Despite several days of unseasonably warm weather, the ice on the lake was still several inches thick. Firefighters in waterproof suits cut the ice with chainsaws for the event.
Participants seek not only thrills (and chills), but also donations for the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities Beacon School. The event is organized by the Albany Area Volunteer Fire Department, Albany VFW Post 9893 and WSEO 107.7/WAIS 770 in Nelsonville.
Albany VFW Post Commander Brian Johnson said this year brought out the largest number of divers yet, with around 215 choosing to wade into freezing water.
Johnson said the plunge benefits a worthy cause.
“We really need to help them, especially if we can financially, so they can have the tools in place to better themselves and actually having a chance at doing that,” Johnson said.
The proceeds will go toward getting the school a new sensory room to assist children who have sensory issues, Beacon Superintendent Kevin Davis said. Davis said the school’s current sensory room was built in the early 1980s and needs a facelift.
“We’re tickled to death to be able to take the proceeds from the day and put it toward that effort,” Davis said. “It’s wonderful. It’s absolutely wonderful.
Davis said the school will have an idea of how much money it raised in early March.
Johnson said the event is growing in popularity. When the Polar Plunge happened, there were only 110 people signed up — it has now doubled.
Davis said the event isn’t just growing in popularity with community members, but also thrill-seeking students looking for a unique experience.
Lee Bolin, Albany VFD chief, said his crews had not expected the ice to be as thick as it was — nearly four inches in some places. With assistance from members of the Waterloo Township and Jacksonville volunteer fire departments, they cut a box through the ice up to where the water was shoulder deep, to accommodate plungers who wanted to submerge themselves.
Although he hadn’t taken the water’s temperature, Bolin gave an honest assessment of what plungers would be facing.
“Cold,” Bolin said.
One plunger, Angela Carter, agreed with the assessment.
“It was very cold for a person who’s always cold anyways,” Carter said.
Despite the freezing temperatures, Carter said she was enjoying herself.
“It’s against my nature and everything that says ‘Don’t do that,’” Carter said after taking a dip. “But now I actually feel warm.”
