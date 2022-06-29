Athens ReThink Plastics and the Ohio Sierra Club this summer are promoting another Plastic Free July Challenge. A free screening of the Emmy Award-winning film, “The Story of Plastics,” will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, July 11, at the Athens Public Library.
Another event, “Wally the Walrus and Terrible Tummy Ache,” a puppet show, is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, also at the Athens library.
As part of the groups’ Plastic Free July, Athens County Public Libraries’ different branches will offer Plastic Free July 2022 Challenge Calendars displaying many ideas to reduce, reuse and replace plastics. During Plastic Free July, library patrons are challenged to reduce plastic use with ideas from the calendars. Presentations will also be held at several library branches during July, so please check the events schedule on the Athens County Public Libraries’ website (www.myacpl.org)
According to a release sent from AthensReThink Plastics, the United States, in 2021 had a dismal recycling rate of just 5 percent of plastics. Even though other materials such as glass, metals, and cardboard are successfully recycled, the many toxic chemicals in various plastics make plastics difficult, expensive, and nearly impossible to recycle. More than half of plastics produced are single-use/disposable plastics such as bottles, bags, straws, plastic utensils and food packaging.
The group states in the release that citizens must reduce the purchase and use of these plastics in order to significantly cut plastic production and the resulting plastics pollution crisis. Real solutions such as refusing and reducing single-use plastics, investing in reuse and refill systems, and switching to delivery and return systems are sustainable and environmentally friendly.
The local community also can reduce plastics by supporting the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act of 2021 (breakfreefromplastic.org). Federal bill HR 2238, S.984, reintroduced by U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (Oregon) and U.S. Rep. Alan Lowenthal (California), would address the root causes of plastic pollution. The bill would phase out single-use/throwaway plastics, hold the plastics industry responsible for its waste, and pause the building of any new plants for manufacturing plastics. Athens ReThink Plastics and the Sierra Club encourage community members to call their senators and representative and urge them to support this bill now.
The groups hope that local community members will join them for this year’s Plastic Free July Challenge and reconsider their purchase of plastics and the use of single-use plastics. “Forever plastics” must be kept out of landfills, rivers and oceans, marine life, and, yes, people’s bodies. For more information, follow the Athens ReThink Plastics on Facebook.
