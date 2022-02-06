When the Cincinnati Bengals clinched their first trip to the Super Bowl in 31 years, fans wanted a party. Specifically, a 66,000-person watch party in Paul Brown Stadium.
"There was a lot of excitement. We got calls and visits from so many people," Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece told the Cincinnati Enquirer. "I thought it was a great opportunity for our city to bring additional people to town and additional revenue."
But the NFL, which owns the licensing rights to the game, said no.
That’s not surprising, said Athens intellectual property attorney Jonathan Robe.
“The NFL protects its trademarks when it comes to the Super Bowl,” said Robe, who specializes in intellectual property. “They’ve been aggressive protecting their copyright.”
How protective? In 2007, the league sicced its lawyers on Indianapolis churches that planned watch parties for their congregants. The move caused an outcry that reached Congress, "so the NFL backed down,” Robe said. “They were worried about the backlash.”
Even local advertisers watch their step, enticing customers with talk of “the big game” — never “the Super Bowl.” Comedian Stephen Colbert satirized the workaround during a Jan. 27, 2014, episode of "The Colbert Report" about what he dubbed the “Superb Owl” to fend off the NFL. [Disclosure: To the best of my knowledge, Stephen and I are not related.]
“The NFL has very good lawyers who pick and choose their battles,” Robe said. “If they think you’re an easy target, look out.”
It’s not as if the NFL is hurting for money; it earned an estimated $10 billion in revenues in 2020. Starting next year, it will earn over $10 billion a year in broadcasting rights alone. The league has to keep its 32 team owners happy without alienating the public.
“The NFL as an organization focuses on making money for team owners,” Robe said. “But they also have to balance intellectual property rights versus sensitivity to fans.”
The NFL isn’t the only one making money off the Super Bowl. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend $14.6 billion on food, beverages and gear for the game. A big chunk of that will be spent in bars and restaurants, where nearly 14 million Americans say they’ll watch the game. The rest will go to grocery and other stores for the 90 million planning to attend a watch party.
Watching the game in a bar or restaurant may mean sharing your personal space. The Digital Millennium Copyright Act of 1998 allows commercial establishments to show copyrighted broadcasts such as the Super Bowl, but limits them to a single 55-inch TV per room.
“If you have more than one, you’re entering copyright infringement,” Robe said. “Now, is the NFL going to go after bars for having more than one TV? I’ve never heard of it. But it doesn’t negate the reality of copyright law.”
The chances of getting busted are slim, but multiple.
“The broadcast as a whole is one copyright. The halftime show is another. The commentary, the video stream and the background sound NBC uses – those are all separate copyrights,” Robe said. “Then you have the ads.”
The difference between the NFL and, say, Coca-Cola is that Coke doesn’t care if you post a clip of their ad on YouTube.
The risk to bars and restaurants — and even private clubs like a VFW post or a fraternity house — went higher in December 2020, when Congress created the Copyright Claims Board. Previously, someone who wanted to sue for copyright infringement had to file in federal court, a significant undertaking. The CCB, part of the U.S. Copyright Office, will hear cases that involve damages of $30,000 or less. That’s a hefty sum for small business owners, but a drop in the bucket for the NFL.
“The small claims copyright court changes the economic calculus for [the NFL],” Robe said. “It’s a business decision: If it makes sense to go after you, they will. If you’re uncooperative, they will go after attorney fees as well as damages.”
Because of the way the CCB is structured, letters alleging copyright infringement mean you need a lawyer who specializes in intellectual property, Robe said.
“I know it sounds self-serving, but you can get yourself stuck and in a lot of trouble,” he said.
Meanwhile, Robe suggests close-to-home moniker to promote your watch party or sale.
“‘The Burrow Bowl,’” he said. “The NFL owns no trademark on Joe Burrow.”
