A combination of brick-making and coal-mining jobs and the fact that Athens was located in a dense forest may be why Blacks settled in Athens while traveling through the Underground Railroad.

Tee Ford-Ahmed, director of communications for the Mount Zion Baptist Church Preservation Society, said Mount Zion Baptist Church had a congregation of about 300 at its peak during a walking tour held Saturday as part of the Juneteenth activities in town.


  

