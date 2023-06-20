A combination of brick-making and coal-mining jobs and the fact that Athens was located in a dense forest may be why Blacks settled in Athens while traveling through the Underground Railroad.
Tee Ford-Ahmed, director of communications for the Mount Zion Baptist Church Preservation Society, said Mount Zion Baptist Church had a congregation of about 300 at its peak during a walking tour held Saturday as part of the Juneteenth activities in town.
Instead of covering the entire tour, below are some highlights from Ford-Ahmed.
Albany Enterprise Academy
Edward Barry, who owned the Berry Hotel with his wife Mattie Berry, attended Albany Enterprise Academy, which was “for the most part, the Black college in the area during the 1800s.”
Berry Hotel
When Ed and Mattie Berry first went into business, they opened a pastry shop that developed into a restaurant and eventually became a 99-room hotel.
The hotel was the first to have closets in every room. It was the first hotel to put a Bible in every room. Sewing kits were in every room.
“It had an elevator, so it was pretty high class,” Ford-Ahmed said. “Now, they also say that the help would go when the men would be out of their rooms, check their clothes. If there was a button missing, they would sew the button on and put (the clothing) it back in the room.”
The Berrys ran the hotel for 30 years before they retired. Their home is on North Court Street, behind Mount Zion Baptist Church.
“The hotel went on for many years afterward until the Ohio University took over the hotel, and it became a dormitory,” Ford-Ahmed said. “With the Vietnam War, the student population declined, and the city took over the hotel. It was the city that decided that the hotel should be torn down to accommodate a parking lot, which is why we at Mount Zion (Baptist Preservation Society) are working so hard to save the last architectural edifice built in this town built by the enslaved and indigenous folk with some help and money from their white patronage.”
Mount Zion Baptist Church
Located at the intersection of Carpenter and Congress streets, the church and its parsonage were built on land donated by the Berrys. The parsonage is a rental home between the church and the Masonic Lodge on Carpenter Street.
The Ohio University Fine Arts Department researched how to use the buildings.
Current plans call for a museum in the Berry home, a performing arts center in the church and a restaurant in the parsonage. The corner could eventually become a monument to the Berrys, Ford-Ahmed said.
She said she always wondered why people seeking freedom on the Underground Railroad would stop in Athens.
“Probably one of the reasons was the brick-making and coal-mining industries,” Ford-Ahmed said. “Then I heard our current mayor, Steve Patterson, say that he had an aviation student take him flying. He said when he looked down on Athens, all he could see was trees. He couldn’t even see a building. ... So it occurred to me that they had cover. That was one of the reasons why they stopped in this area.
“So they had good cover, they had jobs, and the Albany Institute was right down the street,” she said. “This became kind of a hub for those who were enslaved and were on their way to Buxton Canada via the Underground Railroad, which ran right through Athens.”
Haning Hall
William Cook, a Black architect, designed what is now known as Ohio University’s Haning Hall. It was initially built as a post office, one of about 27 post offices Cook designed in Ohio.
He was the first Black employed to the Office of the Supervising Architect at the US Treasury Department.
OU declared Haning Hall surplus property, which means it can be sold.
“We are hoping that it will not face the wrecking ball as another beautiful building on this campus recently did, Scott Quad, which was a phenomenal building,” Ford-Ahmed said. “... We, as Americans, sometimes, or somehow, don’t treasure architectural history. We just tear it down. And the things that we do build last about 30 or 40 years.
“Travel to Prague (Poland), and you’ll see a building that’s over a thousand years old. ... (Buildings) stand the test of time. They should be loved, adored and kept as part of our history.”
Christopher Davis lynching
Near where the current Richland Avenue bridge is, shortly after Union Street, was the site of a lynching.
Christopher Davis, of Albany, was in the Athens jail awaiting trial for the alleged assault of a white woman. Ford-Ahmed said Davis and his wife, both Black, took in an elderly female neighbor who had fallen ill.
Some months later, her son accused Davis of assault.
On Nov. 21, 1881, a mob of white men, at least 30 strong, broke into the jail, overpowered the sheriff and dragged Davis to the bridge. He was hanged.
Adams Hall
Adams Hall on the OU campus is named after Alvin C. Adams. In 1959, Adams became the first Black-American graduate of the Ohio University School of Journalism. His wife is Mount Zion Baptist Church Preservation Society President Ada Woodson Adams.
He covered the early Civil Rights era, writing stories where sometimes white were not accepted.
