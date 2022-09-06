Phillips to participate in Building a Better Ohio White House event

Debbie Phillips

THE PLAINS – Debbie Phillips, CEO of Rural Action, will participate in Communities in Action: Building a Better Ohio, a roundtable discussion at the White House on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

A former state representative who represented parts of Southeast Ohio, Phillips will join other stakeholders from across the state to discuss how the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 will impact Ohio communities and the work of Rural Action.

