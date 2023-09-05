The other day, as my wife and I talked about our previous time in Athens, some 20 years ago, we remembered how much we missed the Union’s burgers.
Recently, we found a place that may be slightly above what we remember, Park’s on Court. After covering a Board of Elections hearing, she stopped by the new restaurant located at 5 N. Court St., across the street from Fluff, and said she found some great burgers.
Thus our oldest child and I went to see what the Park’s on Court had to offer. The restaurant opened about two weeks ago or so.
While we adults raved about finding a good burger, the kids enjoyed the sides a bit more. One son loved the Burrow Burger because it’s spicy and the onion ring, which was fried to perfection. He also loved the fresh cut fries, that were almost like shoestring fries and were cooked fresh to order. Another kid was a fan of the fried pickles.
Everyone noticed that the burgers were fresh, not frozen.
“What’s different about the hamburgers — they’re traditional smash patties, so they’re not like your traditional flame-cooked,” Park’s on Court owner Josh Vernon said. “It’s like a ball of beef that you smash onto the griddle. It’s your traditional dish. That’s how they did it in the old school diners like In and Out Burger, which is a popular chain out West. They do it similarly too. So it’s that style of burger rather than your charred grill.”
Fries too are handmade, not some bag of frozen spuds that are shipped in on the big restaurant delivery trucks.
“They’re all fresh cut, almost daily — I guess every other day pretty much now that we’ve got this location,” Vernon said. “They’re fresh cut. They’re very, very fresh. They’re never frozen.”
Another, another note on the beef too. It’s a locally sourced product and it’s fresh weekly.
Here is just a sampling of the burgers they offer — Burgers are $8-9 each and are VERY filling!
All American Melt — ¼ pound RL Valley beef patties, cheddar cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion, lettuce and tomato.
Burrow Burger — named after Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow — Homemade burger bun, ¼ pound RL Valley beef patties, pepper jack cheese, red onion, onion rings, Cajun seasoning, and spicy remoulade hot sauce.
Mushroom Swiss Melt — Homemade burger bun, ¼ pound of RL Valley beef patties (locally source meat), Swiss cheese, mushrooms, grilled onions and homemade garlic aioli. This burger is Vernon’s favorite.
“I always find myself getting the mushroom Swiss burger,” Vernon said. “The Park’s Patty is our original, I mean, that’s the original sandwich that we had on the menu. When we had four items on the menu, that was one of them. The Burrow burger has been a popular option as well. But like I said, I always find myself getting the mushroom Swiss, so I guess that would probably be my favorite.”
Sides — Grandma’s slaw, onion rings, fresh cut fries and fried pickles — cost ranges from $3 to $4.
After lunch, I got to talking to Vernon — what’s his hamburger hero origin story? Was he bitten by a radioactive spider? Was his superpower being a rich billionaire who dresses up like a bat, hates clowns.
Vernon was born and raised in Athens County, deep family roots in Amesville where he opened the first Park’s Place location.
“I grew up in Amesville and I’ve been here my whole life,” he said. “So there was an old building there that had been, it had had other purposes in its past, but in the ‘70s or ‘80s or so it was converted to a restaurant. The building had just kind of been let go. It’s a very historical building, but it kind of hadn’t been maintained very well. So for me, I wanted to get the building to kind of revive it, bring it back to life, update it because it was kind of in rough shape. There were a lot of restaurants that had been in and out of there and had had trouble surviving.”
Vernon continued, “My angle on that I guess was to revive an old historic building. My cousin (Cory Richards) was involved at the beginning and he still is involved now just on a different level. He had the culinary experience and the desire to do culinary. He’s entirely self-taught and almost every recipe on our menu was developed by him.”
That’s when the stars aligned at the right time.
“We kind of put our heads together. The building became available and my wife and I approached the previous owner about buying it and we agreed to some terms there,” Vernon said. “And the very same night, it’s kind of funny, the very same night that we agreed to terms with the owner of the building, my cousin called me to ask about because he had heard that the previous restaurant had closed and said that he was interested in opening that. And so that was kind of the moment where all the, the way we say it, the stars kind of aligned.”
Vernon continued, “So everything just kind of lined up and then we felt like it was meant to be. So we went down the road and we opened it up and we used a lot of our family’s recipes like for homestyle meals. Everything’s entirely scratch made fresh, locally sourced. Then whatever recipes weren’t family recipes was developed by Cory.”
Park’s on Court’s hours are subject to change, though for now its 11 a.m. till 9 p.m Monday through Thursday, and then 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sundays, they’re doing a very limited, four-hour lunch block, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
After 9 p.m., the building is closed, but the restaurant has an order window beside the doors.
“Our restaurant shares a lobby with the Brookfield Church next door, so we know that there could be some potential for growth, with the after church crowd looking for a lunch, looking for a very convenient lunch option right,” Vernon said.
Why open a second location in Athens?
“The local community here really cares about the stuff being locally sourced and helping your neighbor and just has kind of a local mindset which is important to me as well,” Vernon said.
Vernon said his background’s in agriculture. He went to college for production agriculture at Ohio State.
“My dream would be to eventually revive my family farm to supply our restaurants with food,” he said. “I’m mostly interested in livestock, so the dream would be to have the farm functioning to support the restaurants with food. Taking that locally sourced idea to kind of the next level where it’s actually my farm. Athens is a good place to do that. Locally sourced food is important to the people of Athens. And that’s exactly what we want to do.”
If You Go Park’s on Court Address: 5 N. Court St., Athens What does it serve: Hamburgers, fries, coleslaw, fried pickles, onion rings, drinks Cost: $9 for burgers, sides cost $3-4 Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 a.m. Friday and Saturday (has a service window that opens at 9 p.m.), 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday Service options: Take out or dine-in
