As Athens County entered 2021, it seemed that life might return to normal in the year ahead. Although infection rates were still high — nearly 19% of test results the week of January 4, 2021, were positive for COVID —vaccine distribution was underway (albeit slowly).
By spring, things were looking really good. New infections in Athens County dropped from 262 in April to 55 in May and just 30 in June, according to Dr. James Gaskell, county health commissioner. The Union and the Athena Cinema reopened for shows, although patrons were required to wear masks (and, later, show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within the past two days).
Then came the more virulent and infectious delta variant, followed by the even-more-contagious omicron. Delta sent the county’s death toll from COVID-19 past 100; two more deaths were reported Dec. 31, bringing the number of county deaths to 104.
Omicron first appeared in the U.S. in early December; within three weeks, it was the dominant strain in the United States, accounting for 77% of all infections, according to the CDC.
“We had both for a while, but omicron has overtaken delta now,” Gaskell said.
Omicron appears to offer good news and bad news. “It’s more contagious,” Gaskell said. On the other hand, it seems to bring on less severe illness. “This organism is not as destructive as delta, which was very virulent,” Gaskell said. “Especially in children — a lot of them were hospitalized.”
While it may be too early to know how omicron will affect the county, “From what I read, I think we’ll have a dramatic surge in the next couple of weeks, then a drop,” Gaskell said.
That surge likely won’t be attributable to the return of Ohio University students for spring semester, he said. For one thing, most students are immunized — more than 91%, according to the university’s dashboard. But he also has fall semester’s experience to count on.
“The university existed in its own little bubble,” Gaskell said, and had little effect on the county’s infections.
Omicron changes everything
Meanwhile, though, omicron is wreaking havoc around the state and locally. On Dec. 29, Gov. Mike DeWine deployed an additional 1,250 members of the Ohio National Guard to hospitals that are swarmed with patients. Ohio currently has more than twice as many COVID cases and 24% more hospitalized COVID patients than at the same time last year. More than 6,000 Ohioans were hospitalized with COVID as of Jan 3., 2022 — the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic.
Rising infection numbers among workers led the city of Nelsonville to close its offices until Monday, Jan. 10. City Auditor Taylor Sappington said the move was “the right call” to protect employees at the office, guests and frontline health care workers.
“We would just appreciate patience as we work our best to continue delivering our services to the community while also fighting against further spread of COVID-19,” Sappington said.
On Dec. 23, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines for isolation after infection or exposure to COVID. People who are infected should isolate for five days, down from the previously suggested 10 days, and then wear a mask for at least five days more. Those who are exposed to COVID have new guidance as well, based on their vaccination status. (It’s complicated; the Ohio Department of Health created a flow chart based on the updated guidance.)
Ohio University announced on Monday that it was updating its protocols to align with the new CDC advice.
The guidelines make sense to Gaskell, given omicron’s infection profile.
“People with omicron, the dominant strain now, are contagious for two days before they have symptoms and then for a few days after,” he said. “That’s the reason they placed the new guidelines with testing at the end of five days if symptoms have improved.”
Testing
The Ohio National Guard deployment includes about 300 troops who will staff testing sites around the state, including six new locations — one in Chillicothe. Locally, people have been snapping up at-home test kits, buying them at pharmacies or seeking free kits from branches of the Athens County Public Library. So popular are the at-home kits that at least one Facebook group has pinned a thread just for posting where kits are available each day.
While the kits make it easier for people to decide if they should go to work or school, they may cause problems with public health statistics. Although users are encouraged to report results to local authorities, they may not follow through.
“I’m sure we don’t get reports for all those tests,” Gaskell said. “When the results are positive, we do hear from them. But there’s a lot of home testing that we can’t account for.”
The free tests distributed by the Ohio Department of Health through public libraries include a telehealth consultation; results from those tests are included in the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, according to ODH spokesperson Alicia Shoults.
“The tests are conducted in a guided manner through a virtual appointment,” she wrote in an email. “The results are read and reported by the telehealth provider, and in turn appear on the dashboard.”
More than 78% of the kits distributed in December were conducted that way, Shoults said.
Please don’t go to the hospital or urgent care offices just to get tested if you aren’t having symptoms. Emergency facilities need to focus on people who are in a health crisis — not only COVID, but also heart attacks, strokes, broken bones and such.
“Our ED is only equipped to provide COVID-19 testing in emergency care scenarios,” said an OhioHealth spokesperson. “COVID-19 testing at OhioHealth Urgent Care locations are limited to patients with symptoms.”
Data data everywhere
Unreported positive tests affect data about active infections; unreported results overall can hide positivity rates — the percentage of all tests that return a positive result. That’s a a key metric for the public to understand infection trends, Shoults said. While case counts are the most commonly cited measurement of the pandemic, they aren’t necessarily the most helpful indicators of the spread and severity of the disease.
“As the virus changes and vaccines have been made more readily available, we are seeing that not all cases were created equal,” she wrote. “Some cases are more severe, causing hospitalization and even death, while others cause mild or even no real symptoms.”
Instead of case counts, ODH suggests keeping an eye on three other data points:
- Percent positivity, which indicate the number of tests being taken and the share of those that are positive;
- Case rates per 100,000 residents, which standardize infection numbers for comparisons between communities; and
- COVID-19 hospitalizations. “This indicates the burden that our hospitals may be facing and as these can have an impact on other healthcare services,” Shoults said.
This article was updated on Jan. 5 to clarify use of emergency and urgent care facilities for routine COVID testing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.