Ohio University’s main campus saw a double-digit growth in first-year enrollment for the new academic year.

In total, the Athens campus welcomed the largest ever freshman class at 4,441 incoming first-year students, a 21-percent increase from 2021. The class includes the highest number of Ohio residents on record at 3,908, as well as 679 children of OU alumni and more than 1,100 students who will be the first in their family to earn a college degree.

