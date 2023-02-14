Ohio University’s School of Dance will present its annual Winter Dance Concert on Feb. 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. each night at the Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium.

The performance contains six new works choreographed by School of Dance(opens in a new window) faculty and national guest artists, including Ashley Suttlar Martin and Amy Miller (Gibney Dance). These works highlight the collaborative efforts of the faculty, students and guest artists.


