OU President Gonzalez buys a house to call home

Ohio University President Lori Stewart Gonzalez and husband Randy have purchased a home for $860,000 that is located on a 6 acre tract in Athens Township, about a 10 minute drive to campus.  

 Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton/APG Media

There’s no denying that Ohio University President Lori Stewart Gonzalez and husband Randy have purchased a very nice house. Wow! 

Located at 8040 Lavelle Road, the couple bought the house in June for $860,000, according to land records filed with the Athens County Auditor’s Office.


  

