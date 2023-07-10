OU President Gonzalez buys a house to call home

There’s no denying that Ohio University President Lori Stewart Gonzalez and husband Randy have purchased a very nice house. Wow!
Located at 8040 Lavelle Road, the couple bought the house in June for $860,000, according to land records filed with the Athens County Auditor’s Office.
Built in 1992, the multi-story 3,032 square-foot home overlooks a pond on 6.08 acre rolling acre tract that is about a 10 minute drive to Cutler Hall where OU presidents have worked for decades.
According to Gonzalez’ employment contract, she will receive a monthly housing allowance of $5,000 ($60,000 a year) and must live in Athens County. The residence may be used for university-related business and entertainment. OU will pay costs for these university-related events.
According to real estate website Zillow.com description, the elegant and gorgeous four bedroom home was in move-in condition when the First Couple bought it. The first floor includes a vaulted ceiling sunroom with fireplace, living room, dining and family rooms. There is a chef's kitchen with a huge center island with lots of pantry space. There are three full baths and a laundry room. There is a recreation room with built-ins, office and a storage room with access to the outside.
Prior to the sale, Stephen and Lisa Wood were the owners of the home located in Athens Township.
Park Place's history
So whatever happened to 29 Park Place, historic home to OU presidents since at 1952?
Let’s recap — OU president Roderick McDavis and his wife, Deborah, were the final First Couple to live at in the president's home located behind Alden Library.
McDavis began his tenure at OU in 2004 and lived there until Deborah fell and broke her foot while dodging a bat on the upper floor of the presidential residence in 2015. The university rushed to find “accessible” housing for her in a series of controversial events that culminated in the university inking a $1.2 million lease-purchase agreement for a large, donor-owned home at 31 Coventry Lane on Athens' South Side.
After the McDavis's left, no one lived in the presidential home between 2015 and 2017. Because Park Place had underlying maintenance issues outside of the issue of bats’ incursion into the structure, the OU Board of Trustees was considering demolishing the historic structure, however, they decided to repurpose the building into what is now known as the Academic Engagement Center.
In 2017, former OU President Duane Nellis became the first president not to live in the historic home for presidents on College Green. According to Nellis’ contract with OU, he received a $5,000 a month stipend ($60,000 a year) to help pay for that housing — a $650,000 home located in Athens’ South Side.
During Hugh Sherman’s tenure as president between 2021 and 2023, he lived at his longtime Athens residence on May Avenue and he did not receive a housing allowance. His house is pretty nice too – walking distance to campus, Avalanche Pizza and the shops along East State Street.
What other universities are doing
Once upon a time, university presidents lived in residences on campus and could be seen shopping in grocery stores, walking to work.
However, as the president’s role has changed from the bygone days of disciplining the Deltas to double secret probation to instead spending time entertaining big donors and managing multi-million dollar budgets, their houses have become bigger and moved away from campus.
For example, East Carolina University is comparable in size to Ohio University. Located in Greenville in Eastern North Carolina, ECU has a student body of about 28,000 students – the same as OU.
Since 1949, ECU’s chancellor’s home was located a short walk to Spilman Hall where the chancellor worked in the heart of the old campus.
In 2018, ECU Foundation, a public charitable organization, purchased an 8,500 square foot $1.3 million home on 5.2 acres of land in a posh suburban neighborhood, according to ECU. The residence serves as much for public functions as it does as home to the chancellor’s family.
Built in 1928, North Carolina State University’s chancellor’s house was located in the heart of the downtown Raleigh campus – a university with more than 37,000 students.
In 2011, construction was completed on an 8,500 square foot home that cost $3.5 million – funds that came from donors and businesses.
Last note
Interestingly enough, Athens Messenger columnist George Weckman is the only remaining resident of the posh Park Place corridor.
A professor emeritus of Ohio University, Weckman has lived at 19 Park Place for 46 years.
Worth noting, the former Sigma Chi fraternity house, which was located at 15 Park Place between 1949 and 2003, was renovated and converted between 2009-11 to use as the Walter International Education Center.
