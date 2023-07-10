OU President Gonzalez buys a house to call home

Ohio University President Lori Stewart Gonzalez and husband Randy have purchased a home for $860,000 that is located on a six-acre tract in Athens Township, about a 10 minute drive to campus.

 Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton/APG Media

Prospective donors and other notables will be in for a treat when they attend events hosted by Ohio University President Lori Stewart Gonzalez and her husband Randy at their home in Athens Township.

Located on Lavelle Road, the couple bought the house in June for $860,000, according to land records filed with the Athens County Auditor’s Office.


  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments