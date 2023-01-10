Ohio University President Hugh Sherman has named Dr. Lyn Redington as the University’s new interim vice president for student affairs effective Monday, Jan. 9.
Additionally, Kathy Fahl, who has served as interim dean of students since February 2022, has agreed to serve in that role at OU permanently effective immediately.
“As she has demonstrated time and again during her tenure here, Kathy’s commitment to student success and well-being is second to none,” President Sherman said. “I look forward to her continued service to OHIO.”
Redington, a seasoned student affairs professional, most recently served as vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at Idaho State University. She is well regarded for her commitment to student success and for her ability to foster a culture based on care and concern for others, which will help to restore balance within the division.
“Lyn has demonstrated proven success in revitalizing the student experience, which aligns well with our vision for OHIO,” President Sherman said. “I am confident that her extensive leadership in student affairs and higher education will provide for a seamless transition.”
Dr. William D. Schafer served as OU’s interim vice president for student affairs from July through December 2022. Sherman expressed gratitude to Schafer for his work over the past five months.
“I appreciate Bill’s experience and expertise,” President Sherman said. “He is a consummate professional who has served OHIO well during this time of transition. I wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
The University plans to conduct a national search for a permanent vice president for student affairs this spring in alignment with the national search for Ohio University’s 23rd President. Redington’s contract includes a provision to extend her interim role at Ohio University until a successful permanent candidate is named.
