The keynote speaker at Ohio University’s Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine Commencement urged the 238 graduates to be bold and remember why they wanted to become doctors Saturday during a Commencement Ceremony at the Convocation Center.

In his address, Tyree Winters, D.O., and Class of 2007, noted that everyone in the Class of 2023 is an advocate.


